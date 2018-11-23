Oriental Cinema No. 4 (Nov 1994) Godzilla, Hong Kong films, Shintaro [189154]

$12.99
$7.99
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Godzilla items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Anime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Film Noir | Martial Arts | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Oriental Cinema No. 4 (Nov 1994) Godzilla, Hong Kong films, Shintaro.
The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Pages: 50
Publication: Oriental Cinema Magazine
Subject: Godzilla
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Anime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Film Noir | Magazines & Newspapers | Martial Arts | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Throwback Space