Inside Kung Fu Magazine 1988 Yearbook – Jackie Chan Cover (January 1988) [189152]

Weight: 1.12 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition.

Item Release Date: January 1, 1988

Details

Inside Kung Fu Magazine 1988 Yearbook – Jackie Chan Cover (January 1988).

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 86



Publication: Inside Kung Fu Magazine

Subject: Jackie Chan

