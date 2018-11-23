Share Page Support Us
Inside Kung Fu Magazine 1988 Yearbook – Jackie Chan Cover (January 1988) [189152]

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 181123-76967-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Jackie Chan  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Item Release Date: January 1, 1988
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Inside Kung Fu Magazine 1988 Yearbook – Jackie Chan Cover (January 1988).

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 86


Publication: Inside Kung Fu Magazine
Subject: Jackie Chan

