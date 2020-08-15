Big Apple Anime Fest World Anime Party & Anime Expo, Times Square New York City Program Guide (2002) [6101]

$15.99
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used.
Details
Big Apple Anime Fest World Anime Party & Anime Expo, Times Square New York City (August 30 – September 2, 2002). Dai-Guard, Ghost in the Shell, Uruzei Yatsura, M.D. Geist: Director’s Cut/Death Force. The item is in great condition with some bends and creases on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.
