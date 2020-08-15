Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Big Apple Anime Fest World Anime Party & Anime Expo, Times Square New York City Program Guide (2002) [6101]

Big Apple Anime Fest World Anime Party & Anime Expo, Times Square New York City Program Guide (2002) [6101]
View larger

$15.99

$13.99


1 in stock


guideSKU: 200815-81570-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Big Apple Anime Fest World Anime Party & Anime Expo, Times Square New York City (August 30 – September 2, 2002). Dai-Guard, Ghost in the Shell, Uruzei Yatsura, M.D. Geist: Director’s Cut/Death Force. The item is in great condition with some bends and creases on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Related Items

Hot Wheels Batman Classic TV Series Die-Cast Batmobile
The Spiritual Boxer Part II Original 21 x 31 inch Shaw Brothers Movie Poster (1979)
The Incredible Hulk (1977) Pilot Episode 23×33 inch Original German Theatrical Movie Poster [9347]
Anomaly Hardcover Edition (2012)
Star Wars: The Power of the Force Lando Calrissian with Heavy Rifle and Blaster Action Figure (1995) [1224]
The Cinema of John Frankenheimer 1st Edition (1969) [193127]
George A. Romero’s The Crazies Special Edition Blu-ray
Dune Original Soundtrack Recording by Toto
Heavy Metal Magazine Frank Frazetta Artwork Reveal (August 1985) [193113]
The Silver Screen Gang (Hollywood Chapter) Art 36 X 19 inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *