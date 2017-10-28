Children of the Corn Special Edition Blu-ray

$39.95
$26.97
UPC: 760137044185
Part No: AV106
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Stephen King items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Teen Films | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: March 9, 1984
Item Release Date: October 3, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
From the mind of celebrated horror author Stephen King, the man behind such classic terror tales as The Shining, Carrie and It, comes one of his most chilling offerings yet – Children of the Corn.
A young couple on a road trip find themselves lost in the back roads of rural Nebraska, eventually winding up in the seemingly abandoned town of Gatlin. But the town is far from empty – as the pair soon discover, it’s inhabited by a twisted cult of murderous children thirsty for another blood sacrifice…
Adapted from King’s eponymous short story first published in 1977 and starring Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Children of the Corn has gone on to spawn one of the most enduring horror franchises of all time.
Special Features
- Brand new 2K restoration from the original camera negative
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original stereo and 5.1 DTS-HD MA audio options
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary with horror journalist Justin Beahm and Children of the Corn historian John Sullivan
- Audio commentary with director Fritz Kiersch, producer Terrence Kirby and actors John Franklin and Courtney Gains
- Harvesting Horror - retrospective documentary featuring interviews with Fritz Kiersch, John Franklin and Courtney Gains
- It Was the Eighties! - an interview with actress Linda Hamilton
- ...And a Child Shall Lead Them - a brand new interview with actors Julie Maddalena and John Philbin
- Field of Nightmares - a brand new interview with writer George Goldsmith
- Stephen King on a Shoestring - an interview with producer Donald P. Borchers
- Welcome to Gatlin: The Sights & Sounds of Children of the Corn - interviews with production designer Craig Stearns and composer Jonathan Elias
- Return to Gatlin - a look back at the iconic filming locations in Iowa with host John Sullivan
- Cut from the Cornfield - an interview with actor Rich Kleinberg on the infamous 'lost' Blue Man Scene
- Disciples of the Crow - 1983 short film adaptation of Stephen King's story
- Storyboard gallery
- Original theatrical trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin
- Fully illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Sullivan and Lee Gambin
Specifications
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 92
- Audio: Stereo/5.1 DTS-HD MA
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
Cast: Courtney Gains | John Franklin | John Philbin | Linda Hamilton | Peter Horton | R.G. Armstrong | Stephen King
Directors: Fritz Kiersch
Authors: Stephen King
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Suspense | Teen Films | Thrillers