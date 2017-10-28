Children of the Corn Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $26.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

From the mind of celebrated horror author Stephen King, the man behind such classic terror tales as The Shining, Carrie and It, comes one of his most chilling offerings yet – Children of the Corn.

A young couple on a road trip find themselves lost in the back roads of rural Nebraska, eventually winding up in the seemingly abandoned town of Gatlin. But the town is far from empty – as the pair soon discover, it’s inhabited by a twisted cult of murderous children thirsty for another blood sacrifice…

Adapted from King’s eponymous short story first published in 1977 and starring Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Children of the Corn has gone on to spawn one of the most enduring horror franchises of all time.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration from the original camera negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original stereo and 5.1 DTS-HD MA audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with horror journalist Justin Beahm and Children of the Corn historian John Sullivan

Audio commentary with director Fritz Kiersch, producer Terrence Kirby and actors John Franklin and Courtney Gains

Harvesting Horror - retrospective documentary featuring interviews with Fritz Kiersch, John Franklin and Courtney Gains

It Was the Eighties! - an interview with actress Linda Hamilton

...And a Child Shall Lead Them - a brand new interview with actors Julie Maddalena and John Philbin

Field of Nightmares - a brand new interview with writer George Goldsmith

Stephen King on a Shoestring - an interview with producer Donald P. Borchers

Welcome to Gatlin: The Sights & Sounds of Children of the Corn - interviews with production designer Craig Stearns and composer Jonathan Elias

Return to Gatlin - a look back at the iconic filming locations in Iowa with host John Sullivan

Cut from the Cornfield - an interview with actor Rich Kleinberg on the infamous 'lost' Blue Man Scene

Disciples of the Crow - 1983 short film adaptation of Stephen King's story

Storyboard gallery

Original theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Fully illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Sullivan and Lee Gambin

Specifications

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 92

Audio: Stereo/5.1 DTS-HD MA

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Courtney Gains | John Franklin | John Philbin | Linda Hamilton | Peter Horton | R.G. Armstrong | Stephen King

Directors: Fritz Kiersch

Authors: Stephen King

