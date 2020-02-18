Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Chinatown 1974 Original Soundtrack Black Friday Edition Vinyl + Poster

Chinatown 1974 Original Soundtrack Black Friday Edition Vinyl + Poster
View larger
Chinatown 1974 Original Soundtrack Black Friday Edition Vinyl + Poster
Chinatown 1974 Original Soundtrack Black Friday Edition Vinyl + Poster
Chinatown 1974 Original Soundtrack Black Friday Edition Vinyl + Poster

$21.00

$12.97


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 200218-80472-1
UPC: 826853080705
Part No: CINE 807
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Jack Nicholson | Jerry Goldsmith  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Pop Fetish
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Mystery | Suspense
Studio: Cinewax
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1974
Item Release Date: November 24, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sometimes, it doesn’t take very long to create something brilliant. When producer Robert Evans rejected Phillip Lambro’s original score for Chinatown, Jerry Goldsmith was hired to create another, from scratch, in just 10 days.

To say he rose to the challenge is an understatement. Goldsmith, a 20 year veteran of the TV and movie industry with credits including Dr Kildare, Planet Of The Apes and even The Waltons theme, turned in a work that was both a career peak for him and the saviour of Roman Polanski’s masterpiece of neo-noir.

What was clever about it? It wasn’t quite straight jazz, it wasn’t quite classical. It was identifiably a movie soundtrack, but an unusual one at that, leaning heavily on Uan Rasey’s mournful trumpet solos, sparingly using pianos, harps, strings and percussion, and employing sounds and crashes as overtures. It doesn’t try to speak to the film’s 1930s setting so much as to the mood and feel of the movie, a piece about political and moral corruption in a water-starved LA featuring Jack Nicholson at the absolute top of his game.

Originally released as a soundtrack in 1974, and long out of print, Cinewax’s reissue is remastered from the original tapes and is presented with brand new artwork by acclaimed illustrator and painter Sterling Hundley, with layout by Jay Shaw. Drop the needle and hear why Chinatown is, reportedly, David Lynch’s favorite soundtrack. Goldsmith was right about emotions.

Special Features

  • Official Black Friday Record Store Day Release
  • Limited to 2,500 copies worldwide
  • Newly remastered audio, pressed on Gold wax
  • Features new artwork by renowned painter and illustrator Sterling Hundley with layout by Jay Shaw (Mondo/Death Waltz)
  • Housed in a deluxe Stoughton tip-on jacket
  • Includes folded 18x24 inch poster of cover art

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Darrell Zwerling | Diane Ladd | Faye Dunaway | Jack Nicholson | John Hillerman | John Huston | Perry Lopez | Roman Polanski | Roy Jenson
Directors: Roman Polanski
Project Name: Chinatown
Composers: Jerry Goldsmith

Related Items

Revenge of the Blood Beast (Il lago di Satana, aka The She Beast)
Claudio Simonetti – Opera (Dario Argento) Original Soundtrack 30th Anniversary CD
The Howling Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
Jeepers Creepers 1 Trail of the Beast Paperback Edition (2019)
Ridley Scott’s Alien 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Into the Night
Get Out Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Michael Abels
Mad Mad: Fury Road Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
Demons Original Soundtrack Limited Tin Box Edition
Fire and Ice (1983) 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster [9343]

Categories

Cinewax | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | Pop Fetish | Suspense | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *