Total Recall 30th Anniversary 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital 3-Disc Edition

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1990

Item Release Date: December 8, 2020

Rating: R

Paul Verhoeven’s sci-fi classic gets the ultimate high-definition treatment when Total Recall arrives as a 3-disc 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) and Digital 4K Ultra HD. Restored in 4K from a scan of the original 35mm negative, the visionary film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator franchise, Predator, The 6th Day), Rachel Ticotin (Con Air, Falling Down, The Eye), Oscar® nominee Sharon Stone (1995, Best Actress, Casino), and Michael Ironside (Starship Troopers, Scanners, Top Gun).

Undertaken by STUDIOCANAL, the restoration was supervised by Paul Verhoeven himself. The restoration crew paid particularly high attention to preserving special-effects continuity, as Total Recall was one of the earliest films to use computer-generated images for special effects winning the Special Achievement Award for Visual Effects at the 1990 Academy Awards®.

Available for the very first time in this absolutely stunning format, the Total Recall 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will include a never-before-seen exclusive documentary feature as well as two brand-new featurettes. Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features Dolby Atmos, which will transport viewers from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around them. Fans will feel like they’re inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.

Inspired by the Short Story “We Can Remember It for You Wholesale” by Philip K. Dick ● Screen Story by Ronald Shusett & Dan O’Bannon and Jon Povill ● Screenplay by Ronald Shusett & Dan O’Bannon and Gary Goldman ● Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Fully reimagined in stunning 4K for its 30th anniversary — and remastered in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos — Paul Verhoeven’s out-of-this-world sci-ﬁ thrill ride can now be experienced like never before! In this splintered-reality mind-bender, it’s the year 2084, and construction worker Quaid (Schwarzenegger) is haunted by dreams of Mars, a place he’s never been. Against his wife’s (Sharon Stone) wishes, Quaid goes to Rekall, a memory-implant company that promises a thrilling virtual trip to the red planet. But what Quaid “remembers” is that he’s a secret agent whose cover has been blown…and that he must return to Mars at any cost.

Special Features

Disc 1 (4K Feature Film and Special Features)

Total Excess: How Carolco Changed Hollywood Documentary

Open Your Mind: Scoring Total Recall Featurette

Dreamers Within the Dream: Developing Total Recall Featurette

Audio Commentary with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Paul Verhoeven

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 (Blu-ray Feature Film and Special Features)

Open Your Mind: Scoring Total Recall Featurette

Dreamers Within the Dream: Developing Total Recall Featurette

Audio Commentary with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Paul Verhoeven

Disc 3 (Blu-ray – Special Features)

Total Excess: How Carolco Changed Hollywood Documentary

Total Recall: The Special Effects Featurette

The Making of Total Recall Featurette

Imagining Total Recall Documentary

Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Subtitles: French, Spanish, English SDH

Runtime: 113 min

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: 2.0 Dolby Audio

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Marshall Bell | Michael Ironside | Rachel Ticotin | Ronny Cox | Sharon Stone

Directors: Paul Verhoeven

Project Name: Total Recall

