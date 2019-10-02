Share Page Support Us
$13.00

From: $7.98


1 in stock
86099
1 in stock
86120
86099SKU: 191002-79236-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
86120SKU: 191002-79236-2
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy
Details

Shojo Beat Manga Magazine Preview Issue. Absolute Boyfriend, Nana, Godchild, Crimson Hero, Baby and Me, Kaze Hikaru.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Shojo Beat Magazine

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers

