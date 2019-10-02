Share Page Support Us
Beetle Bailey Limited Edition Figure by Headliners XL (2000)

View larger

$24.00

$19.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191002-79239-1
UPC: 608326691096
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Comedy | Cult Television
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Beetle Bailey Limited Edition Figure by Headliners XL (2000).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 9.9 x 5.9 x 3.9 in


Characters: Beetle Bailey

