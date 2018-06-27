Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Jason Bourne Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Powell and David Buckley

Jason Bourne Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Powell and David Buckley
View larger

$15.99

$12.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180626-73937-1
UPC: 851147006482
Part No: BLM0648
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Matt Damon | Paul Greengrass  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Drama | Mystery | Sequels | Spy Films
Studio: Back Lot Music | Universal
Original U.S. Release: July 29, 2016
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Original soundtrack to the 2016 motion picture. Matt Damon returns to his most iconic role in Jason Bourne. Paul Greengrass, the director of The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, once again joins Damon for the next chapter of Universal Pictures’ Bourne franchise, which finds the CIA’s most lethal former operative drawn out of the shadows. For Jason Bourne, Damon is joined by Alicia Vikander, Vincent Cassel and Tommy Lee Jones, while Julia Stiles reprises her role in the series. Frank Marshall again produces alongside Jeffrey Weiner for Captivate Entertainment, and Greengrass, Damon, Gregory Goodman and Ben Smith also produce. Based on the characters created by Robert Ludlum, the film is written by Greengrass and Christopher Rouse.

Playlists

  • I Remember Everything 2:04
    Backdoor Breach 3:50
    Converging in Athens 4:13
    Motorcycle Chase 6:53
    A Key to the Past 2:37
    Berlin 2:02
    Decrypted 5:34
    Flat Assault 2:39
    Paddington Plaza 6:46
    White Van Plan 2:49
    Las Vegas 3:48
    Following the Target 3:29
    Strip Chase 4:59
    An Interesting Proposal 2:13
    Let Me Think About It 2:24
    Extreme Ways (Jason Bourne) by Moby 4:56

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alicia Vikander | Ato Essandoh | Bill Camp | Julia Stiles | Matt Damon | Riz Ahmed | Scott Shepherd | Tommy Lee Jones | Vincent Cassel
Directors: Paul Greengrass
Project Name: Jason Bourne (2016)
Composers: David Buckley | John Powell | Moby
Characters: Jason Bourne

Related Items

Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
Blindspot Original Television Soundtrack: Season 1 Limited Edition – Music by Blake Neely
Bruce Lee Power Stance Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Elite Series Rey and BB-8 Die Cast Metal Action Figure
Bruce Lee Dragon Snapshots Childrens Apparel
Batman: The Animated Series Second Edition 2-CD Set – Original Soundtrack from the Warner Bros. Television Series
Reefer Madness 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Easy Rider – Live Free Ride Free 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Fifty Shades Freed: The Final Chapter – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album
DC Direct Kingdom Come Nightstar Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross

Categories

Action | Back Lot Music | CD | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | Sequels | Spy Films | Universal | Website Only Listing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *