Jason Bourne Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Powell and David Buckley

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Drama | Mystery | Sequels | Spy Films

Studio: Back Lot Music | Universal

Original U.S. Release: July 29, 2016

Rating: PG-13

Details

Original soundtrack to the 2016 motion picture. Matt Damon returns to his most iconic role in Jason Bourne. Paul Greengrass, the director of The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, once again joins Damon for the next chapter of Universal Pictures’ Bourne franchise, which finds the CIA’s most lethal former operative drawn out of the shadows. For Jason Bourne, Damon is joined by Alicia Vikander, Vincent Cassel and Tommy Lee Jones, while Julia Stiles reprises her role in the series. Frank Marshall again produces alongside Jeffrey Weiner for Captivate Entertainment, and Greengrass, Damon, Gregory Goodman and Ben Smith also produce. Based on the characters created by Robert Ludlum, the film is written by Greengrass and Christopher Rouse.

Playlists

I Remember Everything 2:04

Backdoor Breach 3:50

Converging in Athens 4:13

Motorcycle Chase 6:53

A Key to the Past 2:37

Berlin 2:02

Decrypted 5:34

Flat Assault 2:39

Paddington Plaza 6:46

White Van Plan 2:49

Las Vegas 3:48

Following the Target 3:29

Strip Chase 4:59

An Interesting Proposal 2:13

Let Me Think About It 2:24

Extreme Ways (Jason Bourne) by Moby 4:56

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alicia Vikander | Ato Essandoh | Bill Camp | Julia Stiles | Matt Damon | Riz Ahmed | Scott Shepherd | Tommy Lee Jones | Vincent Cassel

Directors: Paul Greengrass

Project Name: Jason Bourne (2016)

Composers: David Buckley | John Powell | Moby

Characters: Jason Bourne

