Steve McQueen Bullitt Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 180-Gram Vinyl Album

View larger $44.98 $42.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 180104-69209-1

UPC: 4260019715432

Part No: WS1777

Weight: 3 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Lalo Schifrin | Steve McQueen items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Speakers Corner

Original U.S. Release: October 17, 1968

Item Release Date: October 10, 2017

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bullitt Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features: Lalo Schifrin (arr, cond); John Audino, Bud Brisbois (tp, fgh); Milt Bernhart, Dick Noel (tb); Bud Shank, Bill Perkins (reeds); Mike Melvoin (p, org); Mike Deasy (g); Ray Brown (b); Carol Kaye (el-b); Stan Levey (dr); Larry Bunker (perc) & strings.

A high-speed car chase between a Dodge Charger and a Ford Mustang, with super-cop Bullitt at the wheel, who forces the hitman off the road and into a petrol station, which explodes and incinerates him. Prior to that, harsh clashes of metal, hubcaps flying all over the place, and the chief character Steve McQueen, who grimly changes gears and hurtles through the streets of San Francisco, wheels screaming and rubber burning. That was how Hollywood staged one of the longest and most dramatic car chases, long before the days of the Anti-Blocking-System and Anti-Slide-Control.

Very up-to-date and just as exciting as the screenplay is the music Lalo Schifrin wrote for the film, which embeds the characters, places and events in a musical context. For example, “Bullitt”: the metrically angular main theme portrays a mysterious, cool character who sums up a situation with keen alertness and then makes his attack with the speed of lightning.

Initially the music travels through easy-going Latin terrain. But gradually the rhythmic texture changes and takes a rougher path, with clicks, knocks and hammering. Legendary flute lines create a compensatory placidness with airy clouds floating above the sharp mix. A really special track is “Shifting Gears”: here you can listen to Schifrin tuning the car, how he manipulates a jammed springy bossa to take on the sound of clean, smooth-running rock.

This LP was remastered using pure analogue components only, from the master tapes through to the cutting head. All royalties and mechanical rights have been paid.

Recording: December 1968 at Western Recorders, Hollywood, by Lee Herschberg

Production: Jimmy Hilliard

Special Features

180-Gram Virgin Vinyl

High Quality Pressing

Pure Analogue Audiophile Mastering

Playlists

Specifications

Material: 180-gram vinyl

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Don Gordon | Ed Peck | Felice Orlandi | Georg Stanford Brown | Jacqueline Bisset | Lalo Schifrin | Norman Fell | Robert Duvall | Robert Vaughn | Simon Oakland | Steve McQueen | Vic Tayback

Directors: Peter Yates

Project Name: Bullitt

Composers: Lalo Schifrin

Related Items

Categories

Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | Speakers Corner | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl