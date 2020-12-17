Share Page Support Us
Ghost of Tsushima Music from the Video Game Soundtrack Deluxe 3-LP Vinyl Collector's Edition with cover art by Takashi Okazaki

Ghost of Tsushima Music from the Video Game Soundtrack Deluxe 3-LP Vinyl Collector’s Edition with cover art by Takashi Okazaki
Ghost of Tsushima Music from the Video Game Soundtrack Deluxe 3-LP Vinyl Collector’s Edition with cover art by Takashi Okazaki
Ghost of Tsushima Music from the Video Game Soundtrack Deluxe 3-LP Vinyl Collector’s Edition with cover art by Takashi Okazaki

SKU: 201217-83924-1
UPC: 194397724615
Part No: 19439772461
Item Release Date: December 18, 2020
Details

Presenting the score to Ghost of Tsushima, composed by Ilan Eshkeri and Shigeru Umebayashi, on vinyl.

With Tsushima on the brink of destruction, Jin Sakai must sacrifice everything to defeat the ruthless Mongol invaders and protect what’s left of his home and people. As he embarks on an epic adventure for the freedom of Tsushima, he is forced to set aside samurai traditions and become a new kind of warrior.

This release features over 100 minutes of original music composed by Ilan Eshkeri and Shigeru Umebayashi for Ghost of Tsushima pressed on a trio of vinyl discs and housed in a triple gatefold jacket with art by legendary manga artist Takashi Okazaki. Fans of Ghost of Tsushima will not want to miss this incredible package.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3


Composers: Ilan Eshkeri | Shigeru Umebayashi
Artists: Takashi Okazaki

