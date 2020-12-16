Share Page Support Us
Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai Original Soundtrack Deluxe Edition Vinyl by RZA

$79.99

$68.70


5 in stock


Condition: New

Details

Ghost Dog – Original Motion Picture Score” produced by The RZA is now available for purchase for the first time ever on vinyl outside of Japan. This previously unreleased masterpiece is the first film score produced by The RZA and features appearances by Wu-Tang Clan.

The deluxe limited edition vinyl features OBI along with color in color vinyl (Opaque Red and Opaque White). Only 2000 copies of the deluxe version will be sold. Qualify for free U.S. shipping on this order when you purchase at least $100 of merchandise from 36 Chambers.

Special Features

  • Only 2000 produced

Playlists

  • Ghost Dog Theme (with Dogs & FX)   by: RZA
  • Opening Theme (Raise Your Swords instrumental)   by: RZA
  • Flying Birds   by: RZA
  • Samurai Theme   by: RZA
  • Gangster Theme   by: RZA
  • Dead Birds   by: RZA
  • Fast Shadow (Version 1)   by: RZA | Wu-Tang Clan
  • RZA #7   by: RZA
  • Funky Theme   by: RZA
  • RZA’s Theme   by: RZA
  • Samurai Showdown (Raise Your Swords)   by: RZA
  • Ghost Dog Theme   by: RZA
  • Fast Shadow (Version 2)   by: RZA | Wu-Tang Clan
  • Untitled #8   by: RZA
  • Untitled #12 Free Jazz   by: RZA
  • Wu-World Order (Version 1)   by: RZA | Wu-Tang Clan

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Cliff Gorman | Damon Whitaker | Dennis Liu | Forest Whitaker | Frank Adonis | Frank Minucci | Henry Silva | John Tormey | Richard Portnow | RZA | Tricia Vessey | Victor Argo
Directors: Jim Jarmusch
Project Name: Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
Composers: RZA
Contributors: Wu-Tang Clan

