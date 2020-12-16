Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai Original Soundtrack Deluxe Edition Vinyl by RZA

Vinyl SKU: 201216-83918-1

UPC: 850017429116

Part No: TSC001-LP

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Forest Whitaker | Henry Silva | Jim Jarmusch | RZA items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts

Studio: 36 Chambers

Original U.S. Release: March 24, 2000

Item Release Date: October 26, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ghost Dog – Original Motion Picture Score” produced by The RZA is now available for purchase for the first time ever on vinyl outside of Japan. This previously unreleased masterpiece is the first film score produced by The RZA and features appearances by Wu-Tang Clan.

The deluxe limited edition vinyl features OBI along with color in color vinyl (Opaque Red and Opaque White). Only 2000 copies of the deluxe version will be sold. Qualify for free U.S. shipping on this order when you purchase at least $100 of merchandise from 36 Chambers.

Special Features

Only 2000 produced

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Cliff Gorman | Damon Whitaker | Dennis Liu | Forest Whitaker | Frank Adonis | Frank Minucci | Henry Silva | John Tormey | Richard Portnow | RZA | Tricia Vessey | Victor Argo

Directors: Jim Jarmusch

Project Name: Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai

Composers: RZA

Contributors: Wu-Tang Clan

Related Items

Categories

36 Chambers | Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Martial Arts | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl