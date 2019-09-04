Humanoids From The Deep Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

View larger $26.99 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Steelbook Blu-ray SKU: 190903-78858-1

UPC: 826663200256

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Shout Factory

Original U.S. Release: May 16, 1980

Item Release Date: July 30, 2019

Rating: R

Details

They’re Not Human.

Something evil is happening in the sleepy fishing village of Noyo. Fish-like humanoid creatures, spawned by mutant DNA, begin rising from the ocean looking to spawn with the local women. Scientist Susan Drake (Ann Turkel, The Cassandra Crossing), along with local fisherman Jim Hill (Doug McClure, The Land That Time Forgot), looks for the cause of this invasion of creatures from the ocean floor. When the annual Salmon Festival begins, some unwanted guests are about to crash the festivities. Also starring Vic Morrow (Message From Space), Cindy Weintraub (The Prowler) and Denise Galik (Don’t Answer The Phone!), the film features an early score from Academy Award®–winning* composer James Horner (Avatar, Braveheart) and special effects/creature designs by Academy Award® winner Rob Bottin (RoboCop, The Thing).

Special Features

NEW 4K Scan Of The Uncut International Version From The Original Camera Negative

"The Making Of Humanoids From The Deep" – Featuring Interviews With Executive Producer Roger Corman, Editor Mark Goldblatt, Second Unit Director James Sbardellati, Composer James Horner, Special Effects Artists Chris Walas And Kenny Myers, Actors Cindy Weintraub And Linda Shayne

Deleted Scenes

Leonard Maltin Interviews Roger Corman

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spot

Radio Spot

Still Gallery

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Number of Discs: 1

Language: English

Runtime: 80

Region: A

Subtitles: English

Cast: Ann Turkel | Anthony Pena | Barbara Peeters | Breck Costin | Cindy Weintraub | Denise Galik | Doug McClure | Hoke Howell | Lynn Theel | Meegan King | Vic Morrow

Directors: Jimmy T. Murakami

Project Name: Humanoids from the Deep

