Humanoids From The Deep Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

$26.99
$21.97
UPC: 826663200256
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: May 16, 1980
Item Release Date: July 30, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
They’re Not Human.
Something evil is happening in the sleepy fishing village of Noyo. Fish-like humanoid creatures, spawned by mutant DNA, begin rising from the ocean looking to spawn with the local women. Scientist Susan Drake (Ann Turkel, The Cassandra Crossing), along with local fisherman Jim Hill (Doug McClure, The Land That Time Forgot), looks for the cause of this invasion of creatures from the ocean floor. When the annual Salmon Festival begins, some unwanted guests are about to crash the festivities. Also starring Vic Morrow (Message From Space), Cindy Weintraub (The Prowler) and Denise Galik (Don’t Answer The Phone!), the film features an early score from Academy Award®–winning* composer James Horner (Avatar, Braveheart) and special effects/creature designs by Academy Award® winner Rob Bottin (RoboCop, The Thing).
Special Features
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Uncut International Version From The Original Camera Negative
- "The Making Of Humanoids From The Deep" – Featuring Interviews With Executive Producer Roger Corman, Editor Mark Goldblatt, Second Unit Director James Sbardellati, Composer James Horner, Special Effects Artists Chris Walas And Kenny Myers, Actors Cindy Weintraub And Linda Shayne
- Deleted Scenes
- Leonard Maltin Interviews Roger Corman
- Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spot
- Radio Spot
- Still Gallery
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Number of Discs: 1
- Language: English
- Runtime: 80
- Region: A
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Ann Turkel | Anthony Pena | Barbara Peeters | Breck Costin | Cindy Weintraub | Denise Galik | Doug McClure | Hoke Howell | Lynn Theel | Meegan King | Vic Morrow
Directors: Jimmy T. Murakami
Project Name: Humanoids from the Deep
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Shout Factory | Thrillers