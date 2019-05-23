The Andromeda Strain Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.99 $25.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Before he created Westworld and Jurassic Park, Michael Crichton first blurred the line between science fiction and science fact with his breakout success The Andromeda Strain. Two years after the novel s publication, Robert Wise (The Haunting) directed the film adaptation, a nail-biting blend of clinically-realised docudrama and astonishing sci-fi visuals that ushered in a new subgenre: the killer virus biological thriller.

A government satellite crashes outside a small town in New Mexico and within minutes, every inhabitant of the town is dead, except for a crying baby and an elderly derelict. The satellite and the two survivors are sent to Wildfire, a top-secret underground laboratory equipped with a nuclear self-destruct mechanism to prevent the spread of infection in case of an outbreak. Realizing that the satellite brought back a lethal organism from another world, a team of government scientists race against the clock to understand the extraterrestrial virus codenamed Andromeda before it can wipe out all life on the planet.

Aided by innovative visual effects by Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey, Silent Running) and an unforgettable avant-garde electronic music score by Gil Melle (The Sentinel), Wise s suspense classic still haunts to this day, and is presented here in a stunning, exclusive new restoration from the original negative.

Special Features

New restoration by Arrow Films from a 4K scan of the original camera negative

High Definition (1080p) Blu-Ray presentation

Original uncompressed mono audio, newly remastered for this release

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by critic Bryan Reesman

A New Strain of Science Fiction, a newly-filmed appreciation by critic Kim Newman

The Andromeda Strain: Making The Film, an archive featurette from 2001 directed by Laurent Bouzereau and featuring interviews with director Robert Wise and screenwriter Nelson Gidding

A Portrait of Michael Crichton, an archive featurette from 2001 directed by Laurent Bouzereau and featuring an interview with author Michael Crichton

Cinescript Gallery, highlights from the annotated and illustrated shooting script by Nelson Gidding

Theatrical trailer, TV spots and radio spots

Image gallery

BD-ROM: PDF of the 192-page ''cinescript'' with diagrams and production designs

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Corey Brickley

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Peter Tonguette and archive publicity materials

Specifications

Runtime: 131

Region: A

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Audio: Mono 1.0

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Cast: Arthur Hill | David Wayne | James Olson

Directors: Robert Wise

Project Name: The Andromeda Strain

