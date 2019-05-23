Yakuza Law Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $25.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

Director Teruo Ishii (Blind Woman s Curse, Horrors of Malformed Men), the Godfather of J-sploitation, presents Yakuza Law (AKA Yakuza s Law: Lynching) a gruelling anthology of torture, spanning three district periods of Japanese history and bringing to the screen some of the most brutal methods of torment ever devised.

In this deep dive into the world of the Yakuza, meet the violent men who rule the Japanese underworld and the cruel punishments inflicted on those who transgress them. The carnage begins in the Edo Period with a violent tale of samurai vengeance starring Bunta Sugawara (Battles Without Honor and Humanity), before shifting to the Meiji Period as the exiled Ogata (Minoru Oki, Shogun Assassin) returns to face punishment for his past transgressions… and, ultimately, to take his revenge. Finally, the action is brought right up to date with a tale of gang warfare set in then-present-day 60s Japan and headlined by Teruo Yoshida (Ishii s Orgies of Edo), as a powerful crime syndicate seeks bloody vengeance for the theft of one hundred thousand yen.

Brutal, bewildering and definitely not for the faint-hearted, Yakuza Law represents Japanese popular cinema at its most extreme… and most thrilling.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-rayTM (1080p) presentation

Original lossless mono Japanese soundtrack

Optional English subtitles

New audio commentary by author and critic Jasper Sharp

Erotic-Grotesque and Genre Hopping: Teruo Ishii Speaks, a rare vintage interview with the elusive director on his varied career, newly edited for this release

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jacob Phillips

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Tom Mes

Specifications

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Mono 1.0

Language: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Cast: Bunta Sugawara | Minoru Ôki | Ryûtarô Ôtomo

Directors: Teruo Ishii

Project Name: Yakuza Law

