Night of the Demons Angela (Amelia Kinkade) 8 Inch Limited Edition Action Figure (2018)

View larger

$199.00

$139.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191001-79182-1
UPC: 634482560532
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers
Studio: NECA | Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: October 14, 1988
Item Release Date: October 23, 2018
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Night of the Demons Angela (as Amelia Kinkade) 8 Inch Limited Edition Action Figure. This item was released exclusively with the Shout Factory Special Edition of Night of the Demons in 2018.

The item is sealed in the original packaging. There are a few bends and creases in the outside box. See photos from details.

Cast: Allison Barron | Alvin Alexis | Amelia Kinkade | Hal Havins
Directors: Kevin Tenney
Project Name: Night of the Demons

