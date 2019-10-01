Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

1993 National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Yearbook (LeRoy Neiman cover)

1993 National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Yearbook (LeRoy Neiman cover)
View larger

$13.00

$7.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 191001-79180-1
UPC: 40034050007
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

1993 National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Yearbook (LeRoy Neiman cover).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Related Items

Sports Illustrated Magazine (December 14, 1992) Larry Bird, Magic Johnson [190129]
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Drew Struzan Painted Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Deadpool 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Disney Pixar Cars 3 Tree Ornament by Hallmark
The Purge Trilogy 3-Movie Collection with Slipcover
Marvel’s Black Panther: The Art of the Movie Hardcover Slipcase Edition
Funko POP The Flash Captain Cold: Unmasked Exclusive Vinyl Figure 217 Wentworth Miller
Once Upon A Time in the West: Shooting a Masterpiece Hardcover Edition (2019)
Batman: The Killing Joke – Music from the DC Universe Original Animated Movie Limited Edition
Blade Runner: Music From The Original Score Vangelis, Edgar Rothermich

Categories

Action | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books | Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *