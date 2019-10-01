View larger $13.00 $7.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 191001-79180-1

UPC: 40034050007

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books

Genres: Action | Sport

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

1993 National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Yearbook (LeRoy Neiman cover).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Related Items

Categories

Action | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books | Sport