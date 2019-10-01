$13.00
$7.97
Softcover BookSKU: 191001-79180-1
UPC: 40034050007
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: 40034050007
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
1993 National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Yearbook (LeRoy Neiman cover).
The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.