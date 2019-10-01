Share Page Support Us
1968 Special Elvis Presley 12 Inch Figure In Black Leather

$49.00

$34.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191001-79188-1
UPC: 038976091135
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

1968 Special Elvis Presley 12 Inch Figure In Black Leather.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and package wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 14 x 3 x 7 in


Subject: Elvis Presley

