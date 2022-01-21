Meat Loaf Bat out of Hell Album Music CD [Sealed Brand New]

View larger $51.18

$45.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

6 in stock CD

SKU: 220122-98885-1

UPC: 074646217122

Part No: 17122CD

Weight: 0.4 lbs

Condition: New



Meat Loaf Bat out of Hell Album CD: Described as epic, gothic, operatic and silly all in the same breath, Meat Loaf’s testosterone-fueled, Springsteen-inspired masterpiece-the third best-selling album worldwide behind Michael Jackson’s Thriller and AC/DC’s Back in Black -was shopped around for years before Todd Rundgren began production in late 1975. Songwriting credit goes to Jim Steinman on You Took the Words Right out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night); Heaven Can Wait; All Revved Up with No Place to Go; Two out of Three Ain’t Bad; Paradise by the Dashboard Light; For Crying out Loud; Great Boleros of Fire , and the title track.

Playlists

Bat Out of Hell

You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night)

Heaven Can Wait

All Revved Up With No Place to Go

Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad

Paradise by the Dashboard Light

For Crying Out Loud

Boléro (live intro)

Bat Out of Hell (live)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items