Meat Loaf Bat out of Hell Album Music CD [Sealed Brand New]

Meat Loaf Bat out of Hell Album CD: Described as epic, gothic, operatic and silly all in the same breath, Meat Loaf’s testosterone-fueled, Springsteen-inspired masterpiece-the third best-selling album worldwide behind Michael Jackson’s Thriller and AC/DC’s Back in Black -was shopped around for years before Todd Rundgren began production in late 1975. Songwriting credit goes to Jim Steinman on You Took the Words Right out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night); Heaven Can Wait; All Revved Up with No Place to Go; Two out of Three Ain’t Bad; Paradise by the Dashboard Light; For Crying out Loud; Great Boleros of Fire , and the title track.
Playlists
- Bat Out of Hell
- You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night)
- Heaven Can Wait
- All Revved Up With No Place to Go
- Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad
- Paradise by the Dashboard Light
- For Crying Out Loud
- Boléro (live intro)
- Bat Out of Hell (live)
