Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Meat Loaf Bat out of Hell Album Music CD [Sealed Brand New]

Meat Loaf Bat out of Hell Album Music CD [Sealed Brand New]
View larger
$51.18
$45.70
See Options

6 in stock
CD
SKU: 220122-98885-1
UPC: 074646217122
Part No: 17122CD
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: New

Meat Loaf Bat out of Hell Album CD: Described as epic, gothic, operatic and silly all in the same breath, Meat Loaf’s testosterone-fueled, Springsteen-inspired masterpiece-the third best-selling album worldwide behind Michael Jackson’s Thriller and AC/DC’s Back in Black -was shopped around for years before Todd Rundgren began production in late 1975. Songwriting credit goes to Jim Steinman on You Took the Words Right out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night); Heaven Can Wait; All Revved Up with No Place to Go; Two out of Three Ain’t Bad; Paradise by the Dashboard Light; For Crying out Loud; Great Boleros of Fire , and the title track.

Playlists

  • Bat Out of Hell
  • You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night)
  • Heaven Can Wait
  • All Revved Up With No Place to Go
  • Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad
  • Paradise by the Dashboard Light
  • For Crying Out Loud
  • Boléro (live intro)
  • Bat Out of Hell (live)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Original London Cast Soundtrack Recording CD
Frank Sinatra Ol’ Blue Eyes is Back Vinyl Gatefold (1973) [H64]
Janis Joplin at Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco 1967 Bob Masse 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C24]
A Man Called Adam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1966)
Dick Clark’s The First 25 Years of Rock & Roll Hardcover 1st Edition (1988)
John Lennon and Yoko Ono Double Fantasy Original 1980 Vinyl Edition Geffen Records [E80]
Rocketman: Inside the World of the Movie Hardcover Edition (2019)
Queen: Freddie Mercury Live at Wembly Stadium London 22 X 35 inch Music Concert Poster
Jack Benny Presents the Treasury of Golden Memories of Radio 6-LP Vinyl Boxed Set
From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter 4 CD Box Set (1992) Smithsonian Collection of Recordings [E91]
CDSKU: 220122-98885-1
UPC: 074646217122
Part No: 17122CD
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: New