Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Transformers Movie Original Press Kit (2007)

Transformers Movie Original Press Kit (2007)
View larger
Transformers Movie Original Press Kit (2007)
Transformers Movie Original Press Kit (2007)

$21.99

$18.99


1 in stock


kitSKU: 201107-82937-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Anthony Anderson | Jon Voight | Josh Duhamel | Megan Fox | Michael Bay | Shia LaBeouf | Tyrese Gibson  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Original U.S. Release: July 3, 2007
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Transformers Movie Original Press Kit (2007). Press kit includes Production Notes, Timeline, Cast Information, Credits and Publicity Photo CD.

The item is in great shape with wear and a few bends in the case. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anthony Anderson | John Turturro | Jon Voight | Josh Duhamel | Megan Fox | Rachael Taylor | Shia LaBeouf | Tyrese Gibson
Directors: Michael Bay
Project Name: Transformers

Related Items

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Lando Calrissian with Heavy Rifle and Blaster Action Figure (1995) [1224]
Star Trek: The Next Generation – Behind the Scenes Collector Card Set (1992) [1249]
Batman Archives Volume 1 Bob Kane Hardcover (Archive Editions, Nov. 1997) [9013]
Forbidden Planet 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Entertainment Weekly Special Double Issue (January 30 – February 6, 2009) Barack Obama, Tina Fey [86094]
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
Birth Movies Death: James Bond 007 Commemorative Issue Mondo OOP (2020)
The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)
Star Wars Storm Trooper Phasma Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
The Matrix Reloaded Music from the Motion Picture + Bonus Tracks – 2-Disc Limited Edition Set

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Monster Movies | Press Ads, Photos & Books | Science Fiction