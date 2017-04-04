Twitter
McFarlane Toys Spawn Skifell Vanir Warrior Conan the Barbarian Series One Action Figure (2004) Son of Heimdul

$29.99

$22.90


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170404-64298-1
UPC: 787926402339
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | History | Thriller
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Details

For sale is a McFarlane Toys Spawn Skifell Vanir Warrior Conan the Barbarian Series One Action Figure (2004) Son of Heimdul. The figure is brand new and still wrapped in its original blister package. The packaging is in great shape, with minor wear from storage and a few bends and scratches. The first image, of the figure out of the package, is a stock photo. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

Skifell’s father was a Vanir Tribe Chieftain slain on the battlefield by one Conan, a Cimmerian, more than 25 winters ago. Though still beardless, this youths combat exploits were widely spoken of, for he was said to be a prodigious battler, wielding a warblade like death itself. Since that day, Skifell, has been seeking to avenge his father. A mountain of a Vanir, with both fire in his hair and heart, he is a fearsome fighter and hardened ruler of his folk. When the Cimmerian returned north on a quest away from his glory in faraway lands, tales both old and new spread like snow flakes in a blizzard. Now Skifell has caught up with the man he knows as Conan, Heimdulslayer!

  • Product Size: 3.9 x 2 x 7.1 inches

