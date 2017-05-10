RARE Frank Miller’s Sin City Hartigan (Black & White) vs. Yellow Bastard (Color) NECA Action Figure Set Signed by Nick Stahl

Action Figure SKU: 170510-64934-1

UPC: 634482332689

Weight: 1.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Signed Memorabilia | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Drama | Thriller

Studio: NECA

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For bid is a Sin City John Hartigan (Bruce Willis) Vs. Yellow Bastard (Nick Stahl) Action Figure Set by NECA Reel Toys. The item is signed by Nick Stahl. John Hartigan comes with a revolver and lead pipe. Yellow Bastard comes with two guns.

The box is autographed by actor Nick Stahl, who played Roark Jr. and later in the film became Yellow Bastard. The item was signed by Stahl during an appearance here in New Jersey at Fangoria Horror Expo, prior to the convention being discontinued.

The figures have not been removed from the original packaging and are in mint condition. The box is in very good condition and has some signs of wear from storage, along with some creases, bends and small tears at a few corners.

Cast: Alexis Bledel | Benicio Del Toro | Brittany Murphy | Bruce Willis | Cara D. Briggs | Carla Gugino | Christina Frankenfield | Clark Middleton | Clive Owen | David Hickey | Devon Aoki | Elijah Wood | Ethan Maniquis | Ethan Rains | Evelyn Hurley | Frank Miller | Greg Ingram | Helen Kirk | Jaime King | Jason Douglas | Jason McDonald | Jeffrey J. Dashnaw | Jesse De Luna | Jessica Alba | John McLeod | Josh Hartnett | Jude Ciccolella | Lisa Marie Newmyer | Marco Perella | Marley Shelton | Michael Clarke Duncan | Michael Madsen | Mickey Rourke | Nick Offerman | Nick Stahl | Nicky Katt | Powers Boothe | Rick Gomez | Rosario Dawson | Rutger Hauer | Tommy Flanagan | Tommy Nix

Directors: Frank Miller | Quentin Tarantino | Robert Rodriguez

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | NECA | Signed Memorabilia | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures