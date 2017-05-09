Walt Disney’s The Lion King 2-Disc Platinum DVD Edition

DVD SKU: 170510-64922-1

Disney’s THE LION KING SPECIAL EDITION features an all-new song, “Morning Report,” and never-before-seen animation, giving you even more of this award-winning masterpiece – the greatest animated adventure of all time. An unforgettable story, breathtaking animation, beloved characters, and Academy Award-winning music (Best Original Score, 1994; Best Song, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”) set the stage for the adventures of Simba, the feisty lion cub who “just can’t wait to be king.” But his envious Uncle Scar has plans for his own ascent to the throne, and he forces Simba’s exile from the kingdom. Alone and adrift, Simba soon joins the escapades of a hilarious meerkat named Timon and his warmhearted warthog pal, Pumbaa. Adopting their carefree lifestyle of “Hakuna Matata,” Simba ignores his real responsibilities until he realizes his destiny and returns to the Pride Lands to claim his place in the “Circle of Life.” Now extensively restored and remastered – experience THE LION KING like never before, from its magnificent musical opening over breathtaking African vistas to its emotional climax. The all-star vocal talents – including Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, and Ernie Sabella – rip-roaring comedy, and uplifting messages of courage, loyalty, and hope make this timeless tale entertainment for all ages.

Special Features

Disc 1

2 Versions - Special Edition (featuring a new song) and original theatrical release both digitally restored and remastered

Deleted scenes

Audio commentaries

Sing along track

2 music videos including "Circle of Life" performed by the Disney Channel stars

Disc 2

Go beyond and explore the complete worldwide phenomenon in five areas: Animal Journey, Story Journey, Stage Journey, Film Journey, and Music Journey

Exciting games with all-new animation: Virtual Safari, Grab A Grub, Pesonality Profile & Sound Sensations

2 navigational platforms

Specifications

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound

Aspect Ratio: 16x9 Widescreen 1.66:1

Region: 1

Runtime: 90

Cast: James Earl Jones | Jeremy Irons | Jonathan Taylor Thomas | Matthew Broderick | Whoopi Goldberg

Directors: Rob Minkoff | Roger Allers

