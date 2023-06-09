Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho Soundtrack – The Intended Full Original Score by Bernard Hermann Vinyl Edition

View larger $37.18

The complete score, as composer Bernard Herrmann had intended, for the Alfred Hitchcock classic 1960 thriller, by Bernard Herrmann and The National Philharmonic Orchestra.

Without Bernard Herrmann’s accompanying score, you could argue that Psycho, Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1960 movie starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, would not be celebrated as one of the greatest chillers of all time today. Psycho Suite presents the complete music for the film as the composer intended, and not as it appears in the movie. Conducted by Herrmann himself at London’s Barking Assembly Hall in 1975, the piece is performed by The National Philharmonic Orchestra. An intense and effective listen, the music perfectly captures the spine-tingling suspense which Hitchcock so gloriously conveyed on the screen. Appealing to a classical music audience and fans of the film, this CD showcases Herrmann’s exceptional skills as both a composer and conductor. On listening you might never want to take a shower again!

Playlists

Prelude

The City - Marion - Marion And Sam

Temptation

Flight - The Patrol Car - The Car Lot - The Package - The Rainstorm

Hotel Room - The Window - The Parlour

The Madhouse

The Peephole

The Bathroom - The Murder - The Body

The Office - The Curtain - The Water - The Car - The Swamp

The Search - The Shadow - The Phone Booth

The Porch - The Stairs - The Knife

The Search - The First Floor - Cabin 10 - Cabin 1

The Hill - The Bedroom - The Toys - The Cellar - Discovery

Finale

