Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition

$11.99
$7.99
UPC: 024543824862
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD
Genres: Grindhouse Films | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Item Release Date: October 23, 2012
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The backwoods of West Virginia are deeper, darker and deadlier than ever in this all-new, unrated chapter of WRONG TURN! The cutting-edge terror continues when a small mining town hosts the legendary Mountain Man Festival on Halloween, where crowds of costumed partygoers gather for a wild night of music and mischief. But a killer celebration soon gives way to a blood-soaked feeding frenzy when an inbred family of hillbilly cannibals trick and treat themselves to a group of visiting college students who are just dying for a good time.
Special Features
- Disc 1
- Wrong Turn 5 Unrated Version in High Definition
- A Day in the Death
- Hillbilly Kills
- Director's Die-aries
- Audio Commentary by Declan O'Brien
- Disc 2
- Wrong Turn 5 Unrated Version in Standard Definition
- Digital Copy of the Film
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
- Runtime: 91
- Number of Discs: 2
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
Cast: Camilla Arfwedson | Doug Bradley | Simon Ginty
Directors: Declan O'Brien
Project Name: Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Digital | DVD | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Twentieth Century Fox