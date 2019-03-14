Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition

View larger $11.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 190314-77499-1

UPC: 024543824862

Weight: 0.09 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD

Genres: Grindhouse Films | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Item Release Date: October 23, 2012

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The backwoods of West Virginia are deeper, darker and deadlier than ever in this all-new, unrated chapter of WRONG TURN! The cutting-edge terror continues when a small mining town hosts the legendary Mountain Man Festival on Halloween, where crowds of costumed partygoers gather for a wild night of music and mischief. But a killer celebration soon gives way to a blood-soaked feeding frenzy when an inbred family of hillbilly cannibals trick and treat themselves to a group of visiting college students who are just dying for a good time.

Special Features

Disc 1

Wrong Turn 5 Unrated Version in High Definition

A Day in the Death

Hillbilly Kills

Director's Die-aries

Audio Commentary by Declan O'Brien

Disc 2

Wrong Turn 5 Unrated Version in Standard Definition

Digital Copy of the Film

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Runtime: 91

Number of Discs: 2

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Cast: Camilla Arfwedson | Doug Bradley | Simon Ginty

Directors: Declan O'Brien

Project Name: Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Digital | DVD | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Twentieth Century Fox