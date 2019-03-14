Share Page Support Us
Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition

View larger

$11.99

$7.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190314-77499-1
UPC: 024543824862
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD
Genres: Grindhouse Films | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Item Release Date: October 23, 2012
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The backwoods of West Virginia are deeper, darker and deadlier than ever in this all-new, unrated chapter of WRONG TURN! The cutting-edge terror continues when a small mining town hosts the legendary Mountain Man Festival on Halloween, where crowds of costumed partygoers gather for a wild night of music and mischief. But a killer celebration soon gives way to a blood-soaked feeding frenzy when an inbred family of hillbilly cannibals trick and treat themselves to a group of visiting college students who are just dying for a good time.

Special Features

  • Disc 1
  • Wrong Turn 5 Unrated Version in High Definition
  • A Day in the Death
  • Hillbilly Kills
  • Director's Die-aries
  • Audio Commentary by Declan O'Brien
  • Disc 2
  • Wrong Turn 5 Unrated Version in Standard Definition
  • Digital Copy of the Film

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
  • Runtime: 91
  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Cast: Camilla Arfwedson | Doug Bradley | Simon Ginty
Directors: Declan O'Brien
Project Name: Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines

