Femme Fatales: The Complete Second Season 3-Disc DVD Edition

$15.99
$11.97
UPC: 741952749097
Part No: EOEDV7490
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Jeff Fahey | Vivica A. Fox items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Crime | Drama | Exploitation | Mature
Studio: E One
Item Release Date: July 1, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The provocative hit series inspired by pulp stories, film noir and graphic novels returns for its critically acclaimed second season. Guest stars include VIVICA A. FOX (Kill Bill), ERIC ROBERTS (The Dark Knight), CASPER VAN DIEN (Starship Troopers), JEFF FAHEY (Machete), NIKKI GRIFFIN (The Dukes of Hazzard), ROBERT PICARDO (Star Trek: Voyager), ASHLEY HAMILTON (Iron Man 3), STEVE RAILSBACK (Lifeforce) and many more in the series The Huffington Post hails as Pulpy Fun.
Special Features
- Audio Commentary for EVERY episode with the stars and creators Libra The International Version with Audio Commentary It s Not Personal, It s Just Business : The Making of Family Business
- Libra Rising: The Making of Libra
- Defining Femme Fatales
- Lilith: Daughter of Darkness Featurette
- Second Season Red Carpet Premiere 2012 San Diego Comic-Con Panel
- Deleted Scenes and More
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Number of Discs: 3
- Runtime: 392
Cast: Catherine Annette | Christine Donlon | Ellie Cornell | Madison Dylan | Rick Copp | Tanit Phoenix Copley
Project Name: Femme Fatales
Related Items
Categories
Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | E One | Exploitation | Mature | Movies & TV