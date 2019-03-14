Share Page Support Us
Femme Fatales: The Complete Second Season 3-Disc DVD Edition

Femme Fatales: The Complete Second Season 3-Disc DVD Edition
Details

The provocative hit series inspired by pulp stories, film noir and graphic novels returns for its critically acclaimed second season. Guest stars include VIVICA A. FOX (Kill Bill), ERIC ROBERTS (The Dark Knight), CASPER VAN DIEN (Starship Troopers), JEFF FAHEY (Machete), NIKKI GRIFFIN (The Dukes of Hazzard), ROBERT PICARDO (Star Trek: Voyager), ASHLEY HAMILTON (Iron Man 3), STEVE RAILSBACK (Lifeforce) and many more in the series The Huffington Post hails as Pulpy Fun.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary for EVERY episode with the stars and creators Libra The International Version with Audio Commentary It s Not Personal, It s Just Business : The Making of Family Business
  • Libra Rising: The Making of Libra
  • Defining Femme Fatales
  • Lilith: Daughter of Darkness Featurette
  • Second Season Red Carpet Premiere 2012 San Diego Comic-Con Panel
  • Deleted Scenes and More

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Runtime: 392

Cast: Catherine Annette | Christine Donlon | Ellie Cornell | Madison Dylan | Rick Copp | Tanit Phoenix Copley
Project Name: Femme Fatales

