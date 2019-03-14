Femme Fatales: The Complete Second Season 3-Disc DVD Edition

View larger $15.99 $11.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 190314-77497-1

UPC: 741952749097

Part No: EOEDV7490

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Jeff Fahey | Vivica A. Fox items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: DVD

Genres: Crime | Drama | Exploitation | Mature

Studio: E One

Item Release Date: July 1, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The provocative hit series inspired by pulp stories, film noir and graphic novels returns for its critically acclaimed second season. Guest stars include VIVICA A. FOX (Kill Bill), ERIC ROBERTS (The Dark Knight), CASPER VAN DIEN (Starship Troopers), JEFF FAHEY (Machete), NIKKI GRIFFIN (The Dukes of Hazzard), ROBERT PICARDO (Star Trek: Voyager), ASHLEY HAMILTON (Iron Man 3), STEVE RAILSBACK (Lifeforce) and many more in the series The Huffington Post hails as Pulpy Fun.

Special Features

Audio Commentary for EVERY episode with the stars and creators Libra The International Version with Audio Commentary It s Not Personal, It s Just Business : The Making of Family Business

Libra Rising: The Making of Libra

Defining Femme Fatales

Lilith: Daughter of Darkness Featurette

Second Season Red Carpet Premiere 2012 San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Deleted Scenes and More

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Number of Discs: 3

Runtime: 392

Cast: Catherine Annette | Christine Donlon | Ellie Cornell | Madison Dylan | Rick Copp | Tanit Phoenix Copley

Project Name: Femme Fatales

Related Items

Categories

Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | E One | Exploitation | Mature | Movies & TV