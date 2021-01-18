Puppet Master: The Soundtrack Collection 5-CD Box Set

$35.99
Details
(5-CD set) This is the ultimate in Puppet Master music! This 5-disc deluxe box set features the complete scores in chronological order. All original scores from Parts 1-4, 6, 7, 9 & 10 are represented here in digitally re-mastered form. Parts 5 & 8 had no original scores but were tracked with music from other Puppet Master/Full Moon features.
In the case of the first four films, we have gone back to the composer’s original half inch 4-track analog tapes and digitally transferred them to hard disk. The scores from the other movies were all digital recordings, so we used the files as they were sent to us by the composers.
The box comes with a 28-page booklet that features in-depth notes about the music for the ten films, as well as remembrances from all four composers: Richard Band, Jeff Walton, John Massari & Peter Bernstein.
Special Features
- Limited to 2000 copies
- Includes a 28-page booklet with in-depth notes about the music for the ten films, along with remembrances from all four composers: Richard Band, Jeff Walton, John Massari & Peter Bernstein
Playlists
- CD One: Puppetmaster
Composed by Richard Band
- Main Title 2:55
Blade in the Garden 0:31
Life From My Life 3:58
Two Nazis 3:28
Danas Vision 0:50
2m5 1:34
Bodega Bay 0:36
Gallaghers Dead 1:04
Teresa at the Keyhole 0:47
Alex Ballroom Dream 1:18
Carrisas Erotic Dream 0:51
Pinhead Gets Out 1:00
He Screwed Us All 2:03
Teresa Dies 2:17
Carrisa Screams 0:34
Carrisa F*cks and Dies 4:53
Suck Frank To Death 2:28
Put the Dead to Rest 1:03
Pinhead Attacks Dana 2:20
Blade Kills Dana 1:23
Alex, Megan & Gallagher 1:50
Mystery Track A 1:30
Mystery Track B 2:05
Mystery Track C 3:22
Gallagher Hits Alex 3:11
The Puppets Capture Gallagher 2:45
The Puppets Kill Gallagher 3:01
End Credits 2:46
- CD Two: Puppet Master II
Composed by Richard Band
- Graveyard / Main Title 4:02
Sheets 0:42
Measurements 0:31
Broken Raven 0:51
Brimstone Comes Out of the Chimneys at Night! 0:36
Condemned Property 0:32
Voices From Another Room / Toulons Open Grave 1:30
Helping Hands 1:03
Dont Go Up There 0:55
Stinger 0:08
Michael Arrives 0:46
Redneck, Deadneck 5:47
Back Into the Cabinet / Egypt 1912 4:35
Burning Faust 0:53
Do It For the Children 1:16
Unhappily Maimed or Dismembered 0:12
Lad: A Doll 0:27
The Big Indiana 2:50
Chanees Ranting 2:09
Puppet Ultrasound 0:45
Love Scene / His Burning Desire 4:03
Afterward 0:42
Lance and Wanda Die 1:12
Puppets in the Attic 4:02
Toulons Revelation 5:08
The Puppets Turn on Toulon 4:50
Finale 2:24
- CD Three
- Puppet Master III: Toulons Revenge
Composed by Richard Band
Prologue and Main Title 4:56
Hess Leaves 0:25
Elsa is Killed / Toulon is Taken 3:05
Kraus Burns the Puppet Theater 3:14
Toulon Finds His Hideout 1:28
Pinhead Watches Mueller 0:55
The Boy Sneaks Away 0:40
In After Toulon and Hess 0:51
Hess is Killed / Toulon Escapes and Dreams 3:55
Puppet Time For Kraus 4:25
At the Train Station 2:19
Puppet Master 4
Composed by Richard Band
Main Title 4:40
Baker Gets It 2:45
Blade Sees All 5:31
Blade & the Totem/Lauren Knows 2:02
The Totem 0:22
The Awakening 2:32
Camerons Plan 1:53
Lauren With Rick 3:34
The Puppets Bring Back Toulon 4:19
The Battle Continues 3:23
Decapitation and Final Battle 5:32
Salute to the New Puppet Master 1:46
- CD Four
- Curse of the Puppet Master
Composed by Jeff Walton
Buried Alive 4:59
Working Out 2:39
Police Arrive 2:56
A New Puppet 5:05
Retro Puppet Master
Composed by John Massari
Main Title 3:21
History of the Puppet Master 5:55
Three Mummies 1:29
The Young Puppet Master 0:53
Paris to Theater 1:11
Theatre Magique Part 2 (composed by Robert Alpert) 0:36
Sorcerer in Paris 1:30
Boy and Girl Part 1 1:03
Boy and Girl Part 2 2:15
Beggar Boy 0:48
Sorcerer Hit 3:28
Beggar Dead 0:27
The First Lesson 6:00
Girl Visits 4:02
Mummies Plot 1:21
Mummies Attack 0:27
The Sorcerers Secret 4:20
Theatre Magique 0:57
Girl Nabbed 0:32
Mummy Hunt 2:14
Bonus Track:
Main Title (2010 Remix) 3:20
- CD Five
- PUPPET MASTER vs Demonic Toys
Composed by Peter Bernstein
1m1.2 1:33
1m2 0:30
1m3 3:20
1m4 1:28
1m7 3:21
2m1 1:05
2m4 1:34
3m2 2:19
3m4 2:05
4m1 1:21
4m5 2:28
6m4 2:17
6m7 1:01
7m2 0:59
7m4 1:02
7m8 1:48
8m1 2:10
8m2 3:25
8m22 1:33
PUPPET MASTER: Axis of Evil
Composed by Richard Band
Introduction of the Past Not Yet Known 3:27
The Puppetmasters Forced Suicide 3:40
Main Title 2:51
The Far East Influence 2:00
The Finale and the Good Guys Win 7:27
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 5
Contributors: Jeff Walton | John Massari | Peter Bernstein | Richard Band | Robert Alpert
Filmography: Curse of the Puppet Master | Puppet Master | Puppet Master 4 | Puppet Master II | Puppet Master III: Toulons Revenge | Puppet Master vs Demonic Toys | Puppet Master: Axis of Evil | Retro Puppet Master
