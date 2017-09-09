John Carpenter’s Lost Themes II

$14.98
This 2016 release from filmmaker and musician John Carpenter features 11 brand new tracks from the master of horror, plus a bonus track. The musical world of Lost Themes II is also a wider one than that of it’s predecessor Lost Themes. More electric and acoustic guitar help flesh out the songs, still driven by Carpenter’s trademark minimal synth. This manifests itself brilliantly in songs like lead single “Distant Dream,” which hitches a familiar Carpenterian beat to an expressive drum performance and rides it to a thrilling conclusion. The eerie “Angel’s Asylum” let’s an ethereal synth line command the first three-quarters of the song, before turning over the melody to an acoustic guitar, and “Virtual Survivor” delivers a blast of the sci-fi menace that characterized his great scores for films like Assault on Precinct 13 and They Live. Lost Themes II delivers eleven compelling new tracks for which fans can continue to score the movies in their minds.
- Side A
- Distant Dream by: John Carpenter
3:51
- White Pulse by: John Carpenter
4:20
- Persia Rising by: John Carpenter
3:39
- Angel's Asylum by: John Carpenter
4:16
- Hofner Dawn by: John Carpenter
3:15
- Windy Death by: John Carpenter
3:39
- Side B
- Dark Blues by: John Carpenter
4:16
- Virtual Survivor by: John Carpenter
3:58
- Bela Lugosi by: John Carpenter
3:23
- Last Sunrise by: John Carpenter
4:28
- Utopian Facade by: John Carpenter
3:47
- Real Xeno (CD-only Bonus Track) by: John Carpenter
4:30
