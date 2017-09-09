Twitter
John Carpenter’s Lost Themes II

John Carpenter’s Lost Themes II
John Carpenter’s Lost Themes II
John Carpenter’s Lost Themes II

$14.98

$12.98


2 in stock


CDSKU: 170815-67126-1
UPC: 616892359944
Part No: SBR150CD
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: John Carpenter  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Sacred Bones
Item Release Date: April 15, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This 2016 release from filmmaker and musician John Carpenter features 11 brand new tracks from the master of horror, plus a bonus track. The musical world of Lost Themes II is also a wider one than that of it’s predecessor Lost Themes. More electric and acoustic guitar help flesh out the songs, still driven by Carpenter’s trademark minimal synth. This manifests itself brilliantly in songs like lead single “Distant Dream,” which hitches a familiar Carpenterian beat to an expressive drum performance and rides it to a thrilling conclusion. The eerie “Angel’s Asylum” let’s an ethereal synth line command the first three-quarters of the song, before turning over the melody to an acoustic guitar, and “Virtual Survivor” delivers a blast of the sci-fi menace that characterized his great scores for films like Assault on Precinct 13 and They Live. Lost Themes II delivers eleven compelling new tracks for which fans can continue to score the movies in their minds.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Featured | Horror | Music | Mystery | Sacred Bones | Science Fiction | Thrillers

