John Carpenter’s Lost Themes II

View larger $14.98 $12.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 170815-67126-1

UPC: 616892359944

Part No: SBR150CD

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: John Carpenter items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Sacred Bones

Item Release Date: April 15, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This 2016 release from filmmaker and musician John Carpenter features 11 brand new tracks from the master of horror, plus a bonus track. The musical world of Lost Themes II is also a wider one than that of it’s predecessor Lost Themes. More electric and acoustic guitar help flesh out the songs, still driven by Carpenter’s trademark minimal synth. This manifests itself brilliantly in songs like lead single “Distant Dream,” which hitches a familiar Carpenterian beat to an expressive drum performance and rides it to a thrilling conclusion. The eerie “Angel’s Asylum” let’s an ethereal synth line command the first three-quarters of the song, before turning over the melody to an acoustic guitar, and “Virtual Survivor” delivers a blast of the sci-fi menace that characterized his great scores for films like Assault on Precinct 13 and They Live. Lost Themes II delivers eleven compelling new tracks for which fans can continue to score the movies in their minds.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Featured | Horror | Music | Mystery | Sacred Bones | Science Fiction | Thrillers