Easy Rider Music from the Soundtrack [CD]

Original U.S. Release: July 14, 1969

Item Release Date: June 13, 2000

Rating: R

The soundtrack to the American counterculture film of the ’60s, finally available on CD in the U.S.! Includes If Six Was Nine Jimi Hendrix Experience; Born to Be Wild Steppenwolf; Wasn’t Born to Follow Byrds; Don’t Bogart Me Fraternity of Man, and more.

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Antonio Mendoza | Luana Anders | Luke Askew | Mac Mashourian | Peter Fonda | Phil Spector | Sabrina Scharf | Sandy Brown Wyeth | Tita Colorado | Warren Finnerty

Directors: Dennis Hopper

