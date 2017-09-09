Easy Rider Music from the Soundtrack [CD]

$9.98
$6.79
UPC: 008811915322
Part No: 088 119 153-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: MCA Records | Universal
Original U.S. Release: July 14, 1969
Item Release Date: June 13, 2000
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The soundtrack to the American counterculture film of the ’60s, finally available on CD in the U.S.! Includes If Six Was Nine Jimi Hendrix Experience; Born to Be Wild Steppenwolf; Wasn’t Born to Follow Byrds; Don’t Bogart Me Fraternity of Man, and more.
Playlists
- The Pusher by: Steppenwolf
5:51
- Born To Be Wild by: Steppenwolf
3:36
- The Weight by: Smith
4:36
- Wasn't Born To Follow by: The Byrds
2:03
- If You Want To Be A Bird (Bird Song) by: The Holy Modal Rounders
2:39
- Don't Bogart Me (Aka Don't Bogart That Joint) by: The Fraternity Of Man
3:06
- If 6 Was 9 by: Jimi Hendrix
5:32
- Kyrie Ellison Mardi Gras by: The Electric Prunes
4:01
- It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Bleeding) by: Roger McGuinn
3:04
- Ballad Of Easy Rider by: Roger McGuinn
2:14
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Antonio Mendoza | Luana Anders | Luke Askew | Mac Mashourian | Peter Fonda | Phil Spector | Sabrina Scharf | Sandy Brown Wyeth | Tita Colorado | Warren Finnerty
Directors: Dennis Hopper
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | MCA Records | Music | Throwback Space | Universal