Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Easy Rider Music from the Soundtrack [CD]

Easy Rider Music from the Soundtrack [CD]
View larger
Easy Rider Music from the Soundtrack [CD]
Easy Rider Music from the Soundtrack [CD]

$9.98

$6.79


3 in stock


CDSKU: 170813-67066-1
UPC: 008811915322
Part No: 088 119 153-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: MCA Records | Universal
Original U.S. Release: July 14, 1969
Item Release Date: June 13, 2000
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The soundtrack to the American counterculture film of the ’60s, finally available on CD in the U.S.! Includes If Six Was Nine Jimi Hendrix Experience; Born to Be Wild Steppenwolf; Wasn’t Born to Follow Byrds; Don’t Bogart Me Fraternity of Man, and more.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Antonio Mendoza | Luana Anders | Luke Askew | Mac Mashourian | Peter Fonda | Phil Spector | Sabrina Scharf | Sandy Brown Wyeth | Tita Colorado | Warren Finnerty
Directors: Dennis Hopper

Related Items

The Night Manager Original Soundtrack
Limited Edition Planet of the Apes – The Evolution DVD Box Set
Justice League of America 22 x 34 inch Minimalist Graphic Arts Comic Poster
Appleseed XIII: The Complete Series S.A.V.E. Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Doctor Strange Painted 22 x 34 inch Comic Movie Poster
Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Limited Edition Ultra-Action Figures Gate Keeper Series 8
Across 110th Street
The Mad Max Trilogy Original Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition Vinyl 3-Disc Set designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet
Bride Of Re-Animator Director Approved Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Gretel Action Figure (2005)

Categories

Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | MCA Records | Music | Throwback Space | Universal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *