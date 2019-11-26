Share Page Support Us
Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card Pikachu Pokeball Red Box (1999) [1133]

View larger

$19.99

$16.97


1 in stock


cardSKU: 191126-79828-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Pokemon  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card Pikachu Pokeball Red Box (1999).

The item is in very good condition with some signs of wear. See photos for details.


Subject: Pokemon

