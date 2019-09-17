Share Page Support Us
Hollywood Kryptonite: Accident, Suicide, or Cold-Blooded Murder (1997)

$16.99

$11.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190917-78908-1
UPC: 044903006509
ISBN-10: 0312964021
Weight: 1.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Comic Based | Crime | Drama
Studio: St Martin's Press
Item Release Date: December 1, 1997
Details

Investigates the death of television Superman George Reeves by a bullet in 1959, revealing his dangerous double life and the tale of jealousy and revenge that lie behind his alleged suicide in Los Angeles.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and signs of wear on the cover.

Specifications

  • Pages: 320
  • Language: English
  • Size: 4.5 x 0.8 x 6.8 in


Subject: George Reeves
Authors: Nancy Schoenberger | Sam Kashner
Characters: Superman

