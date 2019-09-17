Hollywood Kryptonite: Accident, Suicide, or Cold-Blooded Murder (1997)

View larger $16.99 $11.97 - Select Qty - 1

Softcover Book SKU: 190917-78908-1

UPC: 044903006509

ISBN-10: 0312964021

Weight: 1.14 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.

Genres: Comic Based | Crime | Drama

Studio: St Martin's Press

Item Release Date: December 1, 1997

Details

Investigates the death of television Superman George Reeves by a bullet in 1959, revealing his dangerous double life and the tale of jealousy and revenge that lie behind his alleged suicide in Los Angeles.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and signs of wear on the cover.

Specifications

Pages: 320

Language: English

Size: 4.5 x 0.8 x 6.8 in



Subject: George Reeves

Authors: Nancy Schoenberger | Sam Kashner

Characters: Superman

