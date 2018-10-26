Evil Dead 2 Remastered 30th Anniversary Motion Picture Music by Joseph Loduca

View larger $38.99 $35.97 - Select Qty - 1

Waxwork has released the 30th Anniversary soundtrack of the 1987 horror cult-classic, EVIL DEAD 2.

Directed by Sam Raimi and featuring Bruce Campbell reprising his role as Ash Williams, EVIL DEAD 2 is known not only as the quintessential entry of the EVIL DEAD TRILOGY, but also of 1980’s cult-classic horror cinema as a whole. EVIL DEAD 2 remains the outstanding follow up to 1981’s THE EVIL DEAD, picking up where the first film leaves off, with even more blood, possession, dismemberments, deadites, and with generous elements of slapstick comedy.

The music by composer Joseph Loduca (The Evil Dead, Army Of Darkness, Ash Vs. Evil Dead) is the sophisticated follow up to the first film’s outstanding soundtrack, engrossing the listener in classic orchestral horror, electronic cues, and haunting lullaby compositions.

180 Gram “Oldsmobile Delta 88” (Yellow Vinyl)

Re-Mastered For Vinyl

Heavyweight Old-Style Tip On Gatefold Jacket

11” x 11” Printed Insert

All New Art By Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative

Behemoth

Hush Lil' Baby / Pee Wee Head

The Book Of Evil

Ash's Dream / Dancing Game / Dance Of The Dead

Fresh Panic / The Other Side Of Your Dream

The Putrified Forest / Under Her Skin

The Evil Begins Anew / Sunrise / Ash Attacks

Hand And Mouse / Love Transforms / Mirror, Mirror / Bad Fingers

Hail The ... / End Title

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bruce Campbell | Dan Hicks | Denise Bixler | Josh Becker | Kassie Wesley DePaiva | Lou Hancock | Sarah Berry | Scott Spiegel | Ted Raimi

Directors: Sam Raimi

Project Name: Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn

Composers: Joseph Loduca

