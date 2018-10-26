Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Evil Dead 2 Remastered 30th Anniversary Motion Picture Music by Joseph Loduca

Evil Dead 2 Remastered 30th Anniversary Motion Picture Music by Joseph Loduca
View larger
Evil Dead 2 Remastered 30th Anniversary Motion Picture Music by Joseph Loduca
Evil Dead 2 Remastered 30th Anniversary Motion Picture Music by Joseph Loduca

$38.99

$35.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 181026-76763-1
UPC: 728028438338
Part No: WW020
Weight: 2.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bruce Campbell | Sam Raimi  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Zombie Films
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: March 13, 1987
Item Release Date: June 16, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Waxwork has released the 30th Anniversary soundtrack of the 1987 horror cult-classic, EVIL DEAD 2.

Directed by Sam Raimi and featuring Bruce Campbell reprising his role as Ash Williams, EVIL DEAD 2 is known not only as the quintessential entry of the EVIL DEAD TRILOGY, but also of 1980’s cult-classic horror cinema as a whole. EVIL DEAD 2 remains the outstanding follow up to 1981’s THE EVIL DEAD, picking up where the first film leaves off, with even more blood, possession, dismemberments, deadites, and with generous elements of slapstick comedy.

The music by composer Joseph Loduca (The Evil Dead, Army Of Darkness, Ash Vs. Evil Dead) is the sophisticated follow up to the first film’s outstanding soundtrack, engrossing the listener in classic orchestral horror, electronic cues, and haunting lullaby compositions.

Special Features

  • 180 Gram “Oldsmobile Delta 88” (Yellow Vinyl)
  • Re-Mastered For Vinyl
  • Heavyweight Old-Style Tip On Gatefold Jacket
  • 11” x 11” Printed Insert
  • All New Art By Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative

Playlists

  • Behemoth
    Hush Lil' Baby / Pee Wee Head
    The Book Of Evil
    Ash's Dream / Dancing Game / Dance Of The Dead
    Fresh Panic / The Other Side Of Your Dream
    The Putrified Forest / Under Her Skin
    The Evil Begins Anew / Sunrise / Ash Attacks
    Hand And Mouse / Love Transforms / Mirror, Mirror / Bad Fingers
    Hail The ... / End Title

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bruce Campbell | Dan Hicks | Denise Bixler | Josh Becker | Kassie Wesley DePaiva | Lou Hancock | Sarah Berry | Scott Spiegel | Ted Raimi
Directors: Sam Raimi
Project Name: Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn
Composers: Joseph Loduca

Related Items

Imagination Stars and Trees at Night 36 x 24 inch Art Poster
Alien Anthology 6-Disc Blu-ray Set – Alien, Aliens, Alien 3 & Alien Resurrection
Original Alien Movie Poster Pillow Case
Logan’s Run Limited Edition Complete Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
C.H.U.D. II Bud the Chud Vestron Collector’s Series
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 14 with Wolf Man Poster Insert (July 31, 1972)
Deliverance – Original Movie Tie-In Paperback (1972)
Alfred Hitchcock’s Torn Curtain Paperback Edition (1966)
Kong: Skull Island Green Mist 22 x 34 inch Teaser Movie Poster
George A. Romero’s The Crazies Special Edition Blu-ray

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Vinyl | Waxwork | Zombie Films

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *