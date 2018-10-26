Evil Dead 2 Remastered 30th Anniversary Motion Picture Music by Joseph Loduca

$38.99
Waxwork has released the 30th Anniversary soundtrack of the 1987 horror cult-classic, EVIL DEAD 2.
Directed by Sam Raimi and featuring Bruce Campbell reprising his role as Ash Williams, EVIL DEAD 2 is known not only as the quintessential entry of the EVIL DEAD TRILOGY, but also of 1980’s cult-classic horror cinema as a whole. EVIL DEAD 2 remains the outstanding follow up to 1981’s THE EVIL DEAD, picking up where the first film leaves off, with even more blood, possession, dismemberments, deadites, and with generous elements of slapstick comedy.
The music by composer Joseph Loduca (The Evil Dead, Army Of Darkness, Ash Vs. Evil Dead) is the sophisticated follow up to the first film’s outstanding soundtrack, engrossing the listener in classic orchestral horror, electronic cues, and haunting lullaby compositions.
- 180 Gram “Oldsmobile Delta 88” (Yellow Vinyl)
- Re-Mastered For Vinyl
- Heavyweight Old-Style Tip On Gatefold Jacket
- 11” x 11” Printed Insert
- All New Art By Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative
- Behemoth
Hush Lil' Baby / Pee Wee Head
The Book Of Evil
Ash's Dream / Dancing Game / Dance Of The Dead
Fresh Panic / The Other Side Of Your Dream
The Putrified Forest / Under Her Skin
The Evil Begins Anew / Sunrise / Ash Attacks
Hand And Mouse / Love Transforms / Mirror, Mirror / Bad Fingers
Hail The ... / End Title
