The Big Lebowski Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 20th Anniversary Vinyl Edition

Presenting the soundtrack to the Coen Brothers’ cult classic The Big Lebowski, in honor of the film’s 20th Anniversary. Featuring songs by Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Nina Simone, The Gipsy Kings, Townes Van Zandt and many more.

Pressed on 180 Gram Black vinyl

Housed in a gatefold jacket

Cover artwork by Paul Mann

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: David Huddleston | Jeff Bridges | John Goodman | Julianne Moore | Mark Pellegrino | Peter Stormare | Philip Moon | Philip Seymour Hoffman | Steve Buscemi | Tara Reid

Directors: Ethan Coen | Joel Coen

Project Name: The Big Lebowski

Artists: Anton Dermota | Bob Dylan | Captain Beefheart | Carter Burwell | Elvis Costello | Gipsy Kings | Henry Mancini | Ilona Steingruber | Kenny Rogers | Meredith Monk | Moondog | Nina Simone | Piero Piccioni | The Austrian State Radio Orchestra | The First Edition | Townes Van Zandt | Yma Sumac

Characters: The Dude

