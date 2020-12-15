Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Big Lebowski Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 20th Anniversary Vinyl Edition

The Big Lebowski Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 20th Anniversary Vinyl Edition
View larger

$37.99

$32.70


4 in stock


VinylSKU: 201215-83858-1
UPC: 850972006698
Part No: MOND-149
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Jeff Bridges | John Goodman | Julianne Moore | Philip Seymour Hoffman | Steve Buscemi | Tara Reid  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema
Studio: Mondo
Original U.S. Release: March 6, 1998
Item Release Date: December 13, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the soundtrack to the Coen Brothers’ cult classic The Big Lebowski, in honor of the film’s 20th Anniversary. Featuring songs by Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Nina Simone, The Gipsy Kings, Townes Van Zandt and many more.

Special Features

  • Pressed on 180 Gram Black vinyl
  • Housed in a gatefold jacket
  • Cover artwork by Paul Mann

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: David Huddleston | Jeff Bridges | John Goodman | Julianne Moore | Mark Pellegrino | Peter Stormare | Philip Moon | Philip Seymour Hoffman | Steve Buscemi | Tara Reid
Directors: Ethan Coen | Joel Coen
Project Name: The Big Lebowski
Artists: Anton Dermota | Bob Dylan | Captain Beefheart | Carter Burwell | Elvis Costello | Gipsy Kings | Henry Mancini | Ilona Steingruber | Kenny Rogers | Meredith Monk | Moondog | Nina Simone | Piero Piccioni | The Austrian State Radio Orchestra | The First Edition | Townes Van Zandt | Yma Sumac
Characters: The Dude

Related Items

Bette Davis: A Biography in Photographs (1st edition, 1985) [193171]
Django the Bastard (Django the Avenger) 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1969) [9342]
Spyro The Dragon Demo Disc SONY PlayStation PS1 (1998)
Beautiful Scenes from a Fantasy World – Background Illustrations and Scenes from Anime and Manga Works
Speedbound Marilyn Monroe and James Dean on Motorcycle 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Badlands Criterion Collection Special Edition
Hustle 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1975) Burt Reynolds [9352]
Tremors Limited Blu-ray Edition (2020)
Around the World in 80 Days Almanac 1st Hardcover Edition (1956)
42nd New York Film Festival Official Poster 38 x 22 inch – Photographed and Signed by Jeff Bridges (2004)

Categories

Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Mondo | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl