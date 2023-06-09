ÆON FLUX Original MTV Animated Series 3-Disc CD Box Set

View larger $38.39

Waxwork Records is proud to present the complete ÆON FLUX Original Series Soundtrack box set by Drew Neumann. Officially available for the very first time in any format, the soundtrack to the groundbreaking animated series is now available as a deluxe 6xLP box set, multi-disc CD set, and across all digital streaming services today, February 17th, 2023. In partnership with ÆON FLUX creator, artist, and director Peter Chung, composer Drew Neumann, and MTV, Waxwork Records assembled a comprehensive box set experience featuring the complete soundtrack music from all 21 ÆON FLUX episodes sourced from the composer’s original masters.

Originally airing from September 1991 through October 1995, ÆON FLUX is an avant-garde science fiction animated television series that inspired live action films, video games, and comic books. It premiered on MTV’s Liquid Television experimental animation show as a six-part serial of short films, followed in 1992 by five individual short episodes. In 1995, a season of ten half-hour episodes aired as a stand-alone series.

The original and innovative series featured elements of science fiction, allegory, dystopian and spy fiction, psychological drama, and psychedelic imagery. ÆON FLUX is set in a surreal futuristic universe. The setting comprises a bizarre dystopia populated by mutants, clones, and robots, set within the separated border wall cities of Monica and Bregna. The title character is a tall, sexy, dominatrix secret agent from the city of Monica that is skilled in espionage, assassination, and acrobatics. Her mission is to infiltrate and destroy the strongholds of the city of Bregna which is led by her sworn enemy, and sometimes lover, Trevor Goodchild.

About the Composer

The music and sound design of ÆON FLUX was created by Drew Neumann. Neumann is an American composer and musician of film and television scores. He studied film, animation, and composition at the California Institute of Arts where he first met and began a longtime friendship with Peter Chung. He has composed music for Disney, E!, Nickelodeon, MTV, Mattel, Paramount Pictures, Cartoon Network, and trailers for feature films. In addition, he has contributed sound design and music composition for a variety of hardware synthesizers, sound libraries, and software and computer products. Neumann works closely with and consults for synthesizer companies such as 1010 Music LLC, Arturia, Studio Electronics, Ensoniq, Oberheim, Sequential, UDO, Waldorf, and Moog.

About the Creator

Peter Chung is a Korean American writer and director of animated films. In addition to creating ÆON FLUX, Chung’s directing credits include The Animatrix, and the Cartoon Network feature Firebreather. He served as art director for the animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and as designer and director for the Nickelodeon series Rugrats. Chung has also directed commercials for Levi’s, Pepsi, Honda, Jaguar, Sony, and many others. He currently teaches a Master Class at the Division of Animation and Digital Arts at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

ÆON FLUX Original Series Soundtrack Box Set Features

Waxwork Records worked closely with both Drew Neumann and Peter Chung to create the comprehensive ÆON FLUX Original Series Soundtrack box set. All artwork elements were provided to Waxwork by Peter Chung from his own personal archive.

Playlists

Disc One

Æon Flux Open 1991

First Episode 1991

Rooms Of Blood

Ultimate AF

Elevator Episode

The End

Gravity

Errors Of The Night

Alien Leisure

Fluxy Bolero (Tide)

Heroes

Paradise (Utopia Or Deuteranopia)

Tragedy Of Flight (Isthmus Crypticus)

Disc Two

Phobia Suite (Thanatophobia)

Clones (A Last Time For Everything)

Demigods (Demiurge)

Memory Lapse (Reraizure)

Disc Three

Chronos Multiverse (Chronophasia)

Underwater Suite (Ether Drift Theory)

Choice (The Purge)

Time Pretzel Paradox (End Sinister)

Æon Declassified (MTV Promo)

Æon Flux Title 1995

Æon Flux Credits 1995

Monican Jam (Bonus Track)

Number of Discs: 3

Number of Discs: 3

