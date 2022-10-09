Batman Comic Book Issue No. 401 & 402 1986 DC Comics 12462 & 12465

- Product Types: Books | Comics
Batman Comic Book Issue No. 401 & 402 1986 DC Comics;
Cross-Over Legends Chapter 1 Batman, Issue 401 “Her Name is MagPie ” A Bird In The Hand” Legends crossover: ” John Byrne cover. Script by Barbara J. Randall, art by Trevor Von Eeden.
Issue 402 An imposter in the cape and cowl frames Batman for murder in this untitled tale. Script by Max Allan Collins, Cover art by Jim Starlin.
