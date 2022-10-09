Share Page Support Us
Batman Comic Book Issue No. 401 & 402 1986 DC Comics 12462 & 12465

Batman Comic Book Issue No. 401 & 402 1986 DC Comics 12462 & 12465
$9.89
$8.99
See Options

1 in stock
Comic
SKU:
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Batman Comic Book Issue No. 401 & 402 1986 DC Comics;
Cross-Over Legends Chapter 1 Batman, Issue 401 “Her Name is MagPie ” A Bird In The Hand” Legends crossover: ” John Byrne cover. Script by Barbara J. Randall, art by Trevor Von Eeden.
Issue 402 An imposter in the cape and cowl frames Batman for murder in this untitled tale. Script by Max Allan Collins, Cover art by Jim Starlin.

