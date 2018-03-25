Twitter
Blade – Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture [Explicit Lyrics]

$15.99

$7.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180326-71298-1
UPC: 016581821026
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Studio: TVT Records
Original U.S. Release: August 21, 1998
Rating: R
Details

The soundtrack from Wesley Snipes’ Blade features KRS-One, Gang Starr, New Order, Mystikal and many others.

The item is in very good shape with wear, small cracks and scratches on the jewel case. Liner notes with color photo pullout is intact and included.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Donal Logue | Kris Kristofferson | N'Bushe Wright | Sanaa Lathan | Shannon Lee | Stephen Dorff | Traci Lords | Udo Kier | Wesley Snipes
Directors: Stephen Norrington
Project Name: Blade (1998)
Contributors: Bizzy Bone | Bounty Killer | Channel Live | DJ Krush | Down 2 Earth | EPMD | Expansion Union | Gang Starr | Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg | Kasino | KRS-One | M.O.P. | Majesty | Mantronik | Mobb Deep | Mystikal | New Order | P.A. | Rappin' Noyd | Roger S. | Rome | Soulson | Wolfpak
Characters: Blade

Categories

Action | CD | Comic Based | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Thrillers | TVT Records | Vampire Films

