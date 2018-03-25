Blade – Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture [Explicit Lyrics]

$15.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Original U.S. Release: August 21, 1998
Rating: R
Details
The soundtrack from Wesley Snipes’ Blade features KRS-One, Gang Starr, New Order, Mystikal and many others.
The item is in very good shape with wear, small cracks and scratches on the jewel case. Liner notes with color photo pullout is intact and included.
Playlists
- The Edge Of The Blade by: Mystikal
- 1/2 & 1/2 by: Gang Starr | M.O.P.
- Blade by: Channel Live | KRS-One
- Fightin' A War by: Down 2 Earth | Rome
- Reservations by: P.A.
- Gangsta Bounce by: Wolfpak
- Things Ain't The Same by: Kasino
- Deadly Zone by: Bounty Killer | Mobb Deep | Rappin' Noyd
- Blade 4 Glory by: Bizzy Bone | Majesty
- Strictly Business (Mantronik MBA Radio Edit) by: EPMD | Mantronik
- Wrek Tha Discotek by: Roger S. | Soulson
- Confusion (Pump Panel Reconstruction Mix) by: New Order
- Playing With Lightning by: Expansion Union
- Dig This Vibe by: DJ Krush
- Dealing With The Roster by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Donal Logue | Kris Kristofferson | N'Bushe Wright | Sanaa Lathan | Shannon Lee | Stephen Dorff | Traci Lords | Udo Kier | Wesley Snipes
Directors: Stephen Norrington
Project Name: Blade (1998)
Contributors: Bizzy Bone | Bounty Killer | Channel Live | DJ Krush | Down 2 Earth | EPMD | Expansion Union | Gang Starr | Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg | Kasino | KRS-One | M.O.P. | Majesty | Mantronik | Mobb Deep | Mystikal | New Order | P.A. | Rappin' Noyd | Roger S. | Rome | Soulson | Wolfpak
Characters: Blade
