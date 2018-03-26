Twitter
Fade to Black Original Motion Picture Score – Limited Edition Soundtrack Music by Craig Safan

FTB1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Perserverance
Original U.S. Release: October 14, 1980
Rating: R
Details

Featured is the original soundtrack score for the cult horror comedy Fade to Black. This release is a limited edition of 500 copies.

The item is in very good shape and is still sealed in the original shrink wrap. There is a hairline crack in the jewel case with some wear on the outside packaging. The disc has never been played.

Playlists

  • Main Title (02:49)
    Vespa (00:31)
    Marilyn (01:05)
    Eric's Dream Quiz (01:22)
    Marilyn on Vespa (01:39)
    Looking in the Skate Shop (00:46)
    Rub My Back (01:03)
    Looking for Marilyn (04:01)
    Wheelchair (02:47)
    20th Presents (02:06)
    The Face (02:15)
    The Shower (01:50)
    Dracula Pursues (00:53)
    Taste of Blood (01:12)
    Hop-A-Long Ritchie (01:52)
    Aunt Stella's Comeback (01:20)
    Hollywood (00:58)
    Self Abuse (01:25)
    Film Cans As Metaphor (01:53)
    The Mummy (01:38)
    Heart Attack (00:47)
    The Sensuous Showgirl (01:38)
    On to the Chinese (02:15)
    Little Ants Shoot Eric (01:24)
    Top of the World (02:16)
    Can't Keep Them Waiting (01:38)
    Run Marilyn Run (01:02)
    La Valse (02:21)
    On the Roof (00:44)
    Heroes Die [End Credits Song] (03:18)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 50:48

Cast: Dennis Christopher | Gwynne Gilford | James Luisi | John Steadman | Linda Kerridge | Melinda O. Fee | Mickey Rourke | Morgan Paull | Norman Burton | Peter Horton | Tim Thomerson
Directors: Vernon Zimmerman
Project Name: Fade to Black
Composers: Craig Safan

Categories

CD | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Perserverance | Thrillers | Throwback Space

