Fade to Black Original Motion Picture Score – Limited Edition Soundtrack Music by Craig Safan

$13.99
From: $8.87
Part No: PPCS01
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.FTB2SKU: 180326-71304-2
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Perserverance
Original U.S. Release: October 14, 1980
Rating: R
Details
Featured is the original soundtrack score for the cult horror comedy Fade to Black. This release is a limited edition of 500 copies.
The item is in very good shape and is still sealed in the original shrink wrap. There is a hairline crack in the jewel case with some wear on the outside packaging. The disc has never been played.
Playlists
- Main Title (02:49)
Vespa (00:31)
Marilyn (01:05)
Eric's Dream Quiz (01:22)
Marilyn on Vespa (01:39)
Looking in the Skate Shop (00:46)
Rub My Back (01:03)
Looking for Marilyn (04:01)
Wheelchair (02:47)
20th Presents (02:06)
The Face (02:15)
The Shower (01:50)
Dracula Pursues (00:53)
Taste of Blood (01:12)
Hop-A-Long Ritchie (01:52)
Aunt Stella's Comeback (01:20)
Hollywood (00:58)
Self Abuse (01:25)
Film Cans As Metaphor (01:53)
The Mummy (01:38)
Heart Attack (00:47)
The Sensuous Showgirl (01:38)
On to the Chinese (02:15)
Little Ants Shoot Eric (01:24)
Top of the World (02:16)
Can't Keep Them Waiting (01:38)
Run Marilyn Run (01:02)
La Valse (02:21)
On the Roof (00:44)
Heroes Die [End Credits Song] (03:18)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 50:48
Cast: Dennis Christopher | Gwynne Gilford | James Luisi | John Steadman | Linda Kerridge | Melinda O. Fee | Mickey Rourke | Morgan Paull | Norman Burton | Peter Horton | Tim Thomerson
Directors: Vernon Zimmerman
Project Name: Fade to Black
Composers: Craig Safan
