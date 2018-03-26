Fade to Black Original Motion Picture Score – Limited Edition Soundtrack Music by Craig Safan

View larger $13.99 From: $8.87 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ FTB1 $8.87 FTB2 $8.87 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock FTB1 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock FTB2





FTB1 SKU: 180326-71304-1

Part No: PPCS01

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. FTB2 SKU: 180326-71304-2

Part No: PPCS01

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 180326-71304-1Part No: PPCS01Weight: 0.10 lbsCondition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180326-71304-2Part No: PPCS01Weight: 0.10 lbsCondition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Perserverance

Original U.S. Release: October 14, 1980

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the original soundtrack score for the cult horror comedy Fade to Black. This release is a limited edition of 500 copies.

The item is in very good shape and is still sealed in the original shrink wrap. There is a hairline crack in the jewel case with some wear on the outside packaging. The disc has never been played.

Playlists

Main Title (02:49)

Vespa (00:31)

Marilyn (01:05)

Eric's Dream Quiz (01:22)

Marilyn on Vespa (01:39)

Looking in the Skate Shop (00:46)

Rub My Back (01:03)

Looking for Marilyn (04:01)

Wheelchair (02:47)

20th Presents (02:06)

The Face (02:15)

The Shower (01:50)

Dracula Pursues (00:53)

Taste of Blood (01:12)

Hop-A-Long Ritchie (01:52)

Aunt Stella's Comeback (01:20)

Hollywood (00:58)

Self Abuse (01:25)

Film Cans As Metaphor (01:53)

The Mummy (01:38)

Heart Attack (00:47)

The Sensuous Showgirl (01:38)

On to the Chinese (02:15)

Little Ants Shoot Eric (01:24)

Top of the World (02:16)

Can't Keep Them Waiting (01:38)

Run Marilyn Run (01:02)

La Valse (02:21)

On the Roof (00:44)

Heroes Die [End Credits Song] (03:18)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 50:48

Cast: Dennis Christopher | Gwynne Gilford | James Luisi | John Steadman | Linda Kerridge | Melinda O. Fee | Mickey Rourke | Morgan Paull | Norman Burton | Peter Horton | Tim Thomerson

Directors: Vernon Zimmerman

Project Name: Fade to Black

Composers: Craig Safan

Related Items

Categories

CD | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Perserverance | Thrillers | Throwback Space