The Godfather Original Soundtrack Album Composed by Nino Rota

Nino Rota composed the original score for Francis Ford Coppola’s classic mafia epic The Godfather. The film centers on the aging patriarch (Marlon Brando) of an organized crime dynasty, who transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son (Al Pacino).
- Main Title (The Godfather Waltz)
I Have But One Heart - Johnny Farrow, Marty Symes
The Pickup
Connie's Wedding - Carmine Coppola
The Halls of Fear
Sicilian Pastorale
Love Them from the Godfather
The Godfather Waltz
Apollonia
The New Godfather
The Baptism
The Godfather Finale
by: Nino Rota
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Abe Vigoda | Al Lettieri | Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | James Caan | John Marley | Marlon Brando | Richard Conte | Richard S. Castellano | Robert Duvall | Sterling Hayden | Talia Shire
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Project Name: The Godfather
Composers: Nino Rota
Authors: Mario Puzo
