The Godfather Original Soundtrack Album Composed by Nino Rota

$11.99

$9.49


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171101-68070-1
UPC: 008811023126
Part No: MCAD-10231
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: March 24, 1972
Item Release Date: April 2, 1991
Rating: R
Details

Nino Rota composed the original score for Francis Ford Coppola’s classic mafia epic The Godfather. The film centers on the aging patriarch (Marlon Brando) of an organized crime dynasty, who transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son (Al Pacino).

Playlists

  • Main Title (The Godfather Waltz)
    I Have But One Heart - Johnny Farrow, Marty Symes
    The Pickup
    Connie's Wedding - Carmine Coppola
    The Halls of Fear
    Sicilian Pastorale
    Love Them from the Godfather
    The Godfather Waltz
    Apollonia
    The New Godfather
    The Baptism
    The Godfather Finale
      by: Nino Rota

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Abe Vigoda | Al Lettieri | Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | James Caan | John Marley | Marlon Brando | Richard Conte | Richard S. Castellano | Robert Duvall | Sterling Hayden | Talia Shire
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Project Name: The Godfather
Composers: Nino Rota
Authors: Mario Puzo

Categories

