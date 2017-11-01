The Godfather Original Soundtrack Album Composed by Nino Rota

View larger $11.99 $9.49 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: March 24, 1972

Item Release Date: April 2, 1991

Rating: R

Details

Nino Rota composed the original score for Francis Ford Coppola’s classic mafia epic The Godfather. The film centers on the aging patriarch (Marlon Brando) of an organized crime dynasty, who transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son (Al Pacino).

Playlists



I Have But One Heart - Johnny Farrow, Marty Symes

The Pickup

Connie's Wedding - Carmine Coppola

The Halls of Fear

Sicilian Pastorale

Love Them from the Godfather

The Godfather Waltz

Apollonia

The New Godfather

The Baptism

The Godfather Finale

Cast: Abe Vigoda | Al Lettieri | Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | James Caan | John Marley | Marlon Brando | Richard Conte | Richard S. Castellano | Robert Duvall | Sterling Hayden | Talia Shire

Directors: Francis Ford Coppola

Project Name: The Godfather

Composers: Nino Rota

Authors: Mario Puzo

