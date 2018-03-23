Hacksaw Ridge Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Rupert Gregson-Williams

View larger $14.98 $12.99 - Select Qty - 1

Andrew Garfield stars in the Mel Gibson-directed Hacksaw Ridge, the true story of an American WWII solider who refused to carry a weapon into battle, but nonetheless returned a hero. Hacksaw Ridge debuted at the Venice film Festival to a 10 min ovation and was a 2017 Oscar contender. Composer Rupert Gregson-Williams is a frequent Hans Zimmer collaborator who’s most recent score prior to Hacksaw Ridge was Walt Disney’s Tarzan soundtrack.

Okinawa Battlefield

I Could Have Killed Him

A Calling

Pretty Corny

Climbing For A Kiss

Throw Hell At Him

Sleep

Dorothy Pleads

Hacksaw Ridge

Japanese Retake The Ridge

I Can't Hear You

One Man At A Time

Rescue Continues

A Miraculous Return

Praying

Historical Footage

Cast: Andrew Garfield | Darcy Bryce | Hugo Weaving | Jacob Warner | Luke Bracey | Milo Gibson | Rachel Griffiths | Richard Pyros | Sam Worthington

Directors: Mel Gibson

Project Name: Hacksaw Ridge

Composers: Rupert Gregson-Williams

