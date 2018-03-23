Twitter
Hacksaw Ridge Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Rupert Gregson-Williams
Hacksaw Ridge Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Rupert Gregson-Williams
Andrew Garfield stars in the Mel Gibson-directed Hacksaw Ridge, the true story of an American WWII solider who refused to carry a weapon into battle, but nonetheless returned a hero. Hacksaw Ridge debuted at the Venice film Festival to a 10 min ovation and was a 2017 Oscar contender. Composer Rupert Gregson-Williams is a frequent Hans Zimmer collaborator who’s most recent score prior to Hacksaw Ridge was Walt Disney’s Tarzan soundtrack.

  • Okinawa Battlefield
    I Could Have Killed Him
    A Calling
    Pretty Corny
    Climbing For A Kiss
    Throw Hell At Him
    Sleep
    Dorothy Pleads
    Hacksaw Ridge
    Japanese Retake The Ridge
    I Can't Hear You
    One Man At A Time
    Rescue Continues
    A Miraculous Return
    Praying
    Historical Footage

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andrew Garfield | Darcy Bryce | Hugo Weaving | Jacob Warner | Luke Bracey | Milo Gibson | Rachel Griffiths | Richard Pyros | Sam Worthington
Directors: Mel Gibson
Project Name: Hacksaw Ridge
Composers: Rupert Gregson-Williams

