Hacksaw Ridge Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Rupert Gregson-Williams

Andrew Garfield stars in the Mel Gibson-directed Hacksaw Ridge, the true story of an American WWII solider who refused to carry a weapon into battle, but nonetheless returned a hero. Hacksaw Ridge debuted at the Venice film Festival to a 10 min ovation and was a 2017 Oscar contender. Composer Rupert Gregson-Williams is a frequent Hans Zimmer collaborator who’s most recent score prior to Hacksaw Ridge was Walt Disney’s Tarzan soundtrack.
- Okinawa Battlefield
I Could Have Killed Him
A Calling
Pretty Corny
Climbing For A Kiss
Throw Hell At Him
Sleep
Dorothy Pleads
Hacksaw Ridge
Japanese Retake The Ridge
I Can't Hear You
One Man At A Time
Rescue Continues
A Miraculous Return
Praying
Historical Footage
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Andrew Garfield | Darcy Bryce | Hugo Weaving | Jacob Warner | Luke Bracey | Milo Gibson | Rachel Griffiths | Richard Pyros | Sam Worthington
Directors: Mel Gibson
Project Name: Hacksaw Ridge
Composers: Rupert Gregson-Williams
