3 In The Cellar Original Soundtrack Original Vinyl Edition (1970)

Vinyl SKU: 200211-80364-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: August 12, 1970

Rating: R

3 In The Cellar (Up in the Cellar) Original Soundtrack Original Vinyl Edition (1970).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, creases and a small tear in the sleeve. The record is in great shape. See photos for details.

Number of Discs: 1

Size: 12 in

Cast: Catlin Adams | David Arkin | Joan Collins | Judy Pace | Larry Hagman | Wes Stern

Directors: Theodore J. Flicker

Project Name: Up in the Cellar

Composers: Don Randi | Dory Previn

Contributors: Hamilton Camp

