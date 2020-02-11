Share Page Support Us
3 In The Cellar Original Soundtrack Original Vinyl Edition (1970)

3 In The Cellar Original Soundtrack Original Vinyl Edition (1970)
View larger

$29.99

$25.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200211-80364-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance
Studio: American International Records
Original U.S. Release: August 12, 1970
Rating: R
Details

3 In The Cellar (Up in the Cellar) Original Soundtrack Original Vinyl Edition (1970).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, creases and a small tear in the sleeve. The record is in great shape. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Size: 12 in

Cast: Catlin Adams | David Arkin | Joan Collins | Judy Pace | Larry Hagman | Wes Stern
Directors: Theodore J. Flicker
Project Name: Up in the Cellar
Composers: Don Randi | Dory Previn
Contributors: Hamilton Camp

