An Illustrated History of the Horror Film

BookSKU: 180323-71165-1
ISBN-10: 0399501118
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | History | Horror | Monster Movies
Studio: Paragon Books | Putnam Publishing
Item Release Date: May 13, 1968
Details

The author, well known to film buffs as an original and cogent critic, brings his encyclopedic knowledge of films and filmmakers to this outstanding history and analysis of the horror film. Whether discussing the erotic aspects of King Kong, examining the works of Val Lewton, contrasting the director’s attitude toward the monster in Frankenstein and The Bride of Frankenstein, accounting for the special genius of Lon Chaney, or comparing the various versions of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Clarens entertains as he enlightens. His fascinating study of a popular genre explains both the genre and its popularity.

Complete credits of more than 300 horror films, plus many pages of illustrations.

Specifications

  • Size: 5.25 x 8 in


Authors: Carlos Clarens
Subject: Bride of Frankenstein | Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941) | Frankenstein | King Kong

