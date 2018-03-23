An Illustrated History of the Horror Film

Book SKU: 180323-71165-1

The author, well known to film buffs as an original and cogent critic, brings his encyclopedic knowledge of films and filmmakers to this outstanding history and analysis of the horror film. Whether discussing the erotic aspects of King Kong, examining the works of Val Lewton, contrasting the director’s attitude toward the monster in Frankenstein and The Bride of Frankenstein, accounting for the special genius of Lon Chaney, or comparing the various versions of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Clarens entertains as he enlightens. His fascinating study of a popular genre explains both the genre and its popularity.

Complete credits of more than 300 horror films, plus many pages of illustrations.

