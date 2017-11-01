War for the Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Michael Giacchino

View larger $12.98 $11.79 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





CD SKU: 171101-68073-1

UPC: 889854556426

Part No: 88985455642

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Monster Movies | Remakes | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers | War

Studio: SONY Music | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: July 14, 2017

Item Release Date: August 4, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the soundtrack score by Michael Giacchino for 2017 sequel to the long-running science fiction film series. War for the Planet of the Apes begins after the apes suffer unimaginable losses and Caesar is wrestling with his darker instincts, leading to his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.

Playlists



Assault of the Earth

Exodus Wounds

The Posse Polonaise

The Bad Ape Bagatelle

Don't Luca Now

Koba Dependent

The Ecstasy of the Bold

Apes Together Strong

A Tide in the Affairs of Apes

Planet of the Escapes

The Hating Game

A Man Named Suicide

More Red Than Alive

Migration

Paradise Found

End Credits by: Michael Giacchino Apes' Past is PrologueAssault of the EarthExodus WoundsThe Posse PolonaiseThe Bad Ape BagatelleDon't Luca NowKoba DependentThe Ecstasy of the BoldApes Together StrongA Tide in the Affairs of ApesPlanet of the EscapesThe Hating GameA Man Named SuicideMore Red Than AliveMigrationParadise FoundEnd Credits by:

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 76

Cast: Amiah Miller | Andy Serkis | Gabriel Chavarria | Judy Greer | Karin Konoval | Michael Adamthwaite | Sara Canning | Steve Zahn | Terry Notary | Toby Kebbell | Ty Olsson | Woody Harrelson

Directors: Matt Reeves

Project Name: War for the Planet of the Apes

Composers: Michael Giacchino

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Monster Movies | Music | Remakes | Science Fiction | Sequels | SONY Music | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Twentieth Century Fox | War