Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

War for the Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Michael Giacchino

War for the Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Michael Giacchino
View larger
War for the Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Michael Giacchino
War for the Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Michael Giacchino

$12.98

$11.79


3 in stock


CDSKU: 171101-68073-1
UPC: 889854556426
Part No: 88985455642
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Monster Movies | Remakes | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers | War
Studio: SONY Music | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: July 14, 2017
Item Release Date: August 4, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the soundtrack score by Michael Giacchino for 2017 sequel to the long-running science fiction film series. War for the Planet of the Apes begins after the apes suffer unimaginable losses and Caesar is wrestling with his darker instincts, leading to his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.

Playlists

  • Apes' Past is Prologue
    Assault of the Earth
    Exodus Wounds
    The Posse Polonaise
    The Bad Ape Bagatelle
    Don't Luca Now
    Koba Dependent
    The Ecstasy of the Bold
    Apes Together Strong
    A Tide in the Affairs of Apes
    Planet of the Escapes
    The Hating Game
    A Man Named Suicide
    More Red Than Alive
    Migration
    Paradise Found
    End Credits   by: Michael Giacchino

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 76

Cast: Amiah Miller | Andy Serkis | Gabriel Chavarria | Judy Greer | Karin Konoval | Michael Adamthwaite | Sara Canning | Steve Zahn | Terry Notary | Toby Kebbell | Ty Olsson | Woody Harrelson
Directors: Matt Reeves
Project Name: War for the Planet of the Apes
Composers: Michael Giacchino

Related Items

Stan Lee and Kevin Smith Save the World 2-Disc DVD Set
Atari Missile Command Fleece Blanket
Night on Earth Original Soundtrack Recording CD (Import)
Planet of the Apes The Ultimate DVD Collection with Vinyl Caesar Bust Limited Edition 5,200 of 10,000
Pray For Death Special Edition Blu-ray
Variety
Fear the Walking Dead The Complete First Season Special Edition Blu-ray with Lenticular Cover Art
Only God Forgives: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Cliff Martinez Limited Edition Double LP
Bela Lugosi as Dracula 24 x 36 inch Black & White Movie Poster
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Short Sleeve Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Monster Movies | Music | Remakes | Science Fiction | Sequels | SONY Music | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Twentieth Century Fox | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *