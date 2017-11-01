War for the Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Michael Giacchino

$12.98
$11.79
UPC: 889854556426
Part No: 88985455642
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Monster Movies | Remakes | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers | War
Studio: SONY Music | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: July 14, 2017
Item Release Date: August 4, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Presenting the soundtrack score by Michael Giacchino for 2017 sequel to the long-running science fiction film series. War for the Planet of the Apes begins after the apes suffer unimaginable losses and Caesar is wrestling with his darker instincts, leading to his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.
Playlists
- Apes' Past is Prologue
Assault of the Earth
Exodus Wounds
The Posse Polonaise
The Bad Ape Bagatelle
Don't Luca Now
Koba Dependent
The Ecstasy of the Bold
Apes Together Strong
A Tide in the Affairs of Apes
Planet of the Escapes
The Hating Game
A Man Named Suicide
More Red Than Alive
Migration
Paradise Found
End Credits by: Michael Giacchino
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 76
Cast: Amiah Miller | Andy Serkis | Gabriel Chavarria | Judy Greer | Karin Konoval | Michael Adamthwaite | Sara Canning | Steve Zahn | Terry Notary | Toby Kebbell | Ty Olsson | Woody Harrelson
Directors: Matt Reeves
Project Name: War for the Planet of the Apes
Composers: Michael Giacchino
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Monster Movies | Music | Remakes | Science Fiction | Sequels | SONY Music | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Twentieth Century Fox | War