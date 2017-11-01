Baby Driver Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Album [Explicit]

$22.98
Details
Award-winning producer and artist, Danger Mouse, has curated the soundtrack for Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated film, Baby Driver. The soundtrack for the music-heavy film, titled Music From The Motion Picture Baby Driver, boasts 30 multi-genre tunes in total, including 29 rare tracks and deep cuts, as well as one original song created by Danger Mouse specifically for Baby Driver. The new song is “Chase Me”, by Danger Mouse featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi.
The film is written and directed by Edgar Wright. Baby Driver tells the story of Baby, a talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) who relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.
Playlists
- Disc One
- Bellbottoms by: The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
5:18
- Harlem Shuffle by: Bob & Earl
2:48
- Egyptian Reggae by: Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers
2:37
- Smokey Joe's La La by: Googie René
2:55
- Let's Go Away For Awhile by: The Beach Boys
2:17
- B-A-B-Y by: Carla Thomas
2:54
- Kashmere by: Kashmere Stage Band
4:56
- Unsquare Dance by: The Dave Brubeck Quartet
2:02
- Neat Neat Neat by: The Damned
2:41
- Easy by: The Commodores
4:13
- Debora by: T. Rex
3:07
- Debra by: Beck
5:38
- Bongolia by: Incredible Bongo Band
2:12
- Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms) by: The Detroit Emeralds
3:50
- Early in the Morning by: Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated
2:56
- Disc Two
- The Edge by: David McCallum
2:52
- Nowhere To Run (Single Version) by: Martha & the Vandellas
2:46
- Tequila by: Button Down Brass
3:30
- When Something Is Wrong With My Baby by: Sam & Dave
3:14
- Every Little Bit Hurts by: Brenda Holloway
2:54
- Intermission by: Blur
2:29
- Hocus Pocus by: Focus
3:12
- Radar Love by: Golden Earring
3:43
- Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up by: Barry White
4:48
- Know How by: Young MC
4:01
- Brighton Rock by: Queen
5:10
- Easy by: Sky Ferreira
4:27
- Baby Driver by: Simon & Garfunkel
3:16
- "Was He Slow?" by: Kid Koala
1:46
- Chase Me - Bonus Track [Explicit] by: Big Boi | Danger Mouse | Run The Jewels
3:44
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Ansel Elgort | CJ Jones | Eiza González | Jamie Foxx | Jon Bernthal | Jon Hamm | Kevin Spacey | Lily James | Micah Howard | Morgan Brown | Morse Diggs | Sky Ferreira
Directors: Edgar Wright
Project Name: Baby Driver
