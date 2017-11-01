Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Baby Driver Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Album [Explicit]

Baby Driver Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Album [Explicit]
View larger

$22.98

$18.57


5 in stock


CDSKU: 171101-68077-1
UPC: 889854496920
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Edgar Wright  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Car Films | Crime | Musical | Thrillers
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 28, 2017
Item Release Date: June 23, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Award-winning producer and artist, Danger Mouse, has curated the soundtrack for Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated film, Baby Driver. The soundtrack for the music-heavy film, titled Music From The Motion Picture Baby Driver, boasts 30 multi-genre tunes in total, including 29 rare tracks and deep cuts, as well as one original song created by Danger Mouse specifically for Baby Driver. The new song is “Chase Me”, by Danger Mouse featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi.

The film is written and directed by Edgar Wright. Baby Driver tells the story of Baby, a talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) who relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Ansel Elgort | CJ Jones | Eiza González | Jamie Foxx | Jon Bernthal | Jon Hamm | Kevin Spacey | Lily James | Micah Howard | Morgan Brown | Morse Diggs | Sky Ferreira
Directors: Edgar Wright
Project Name: Baby Driver

Related Items

Pulse 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Arrow Special Edition
Nemesis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Michel Rubini
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Youth and Childrens Apparel
AMC The Walking Dead Poster Collection – 40 Removable Posters Oversized 16 x 12 inches
The Darkest Hour Special Edition Blu-ray
Busting
New York Soundtracks – Music from The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Rear Window and More
City on Fire
McFarlane Toys SportsPicks Florida Marlins Dontrelle Willis Series 9 Action Figure (2004)
Alien Red Queen Stretched Canvas Print

Categories

Action | Car Films | CD | Columbia Tri-Star | Crime | Cult Flavor | Featured | Music | Musical | SONY Pictures | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *