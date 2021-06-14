Vittorio Gassman Original 8×10 inch MGM Press Publicity Photo [G43]

- Subject Vittorio Gassman
- Filmography Big Deal on Madonna Street | Black Crown | Double Cross | Il Sorpasso | Kean: Genius or Scoundrel | Otello | Scent of a Woman | Sharky's Machine | Sleepers | Streets of Sorrow | Tempest | The Outlaws | The Palermo Connection | The Tiger and the Pussycat
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Comedy | Crime | Drama
- Studios: MGM
Vittorio Gassman Original 8×10 inch MGM Press Publicity Photo.
Vittorio Gassman is known for the films Streets of Sorrow (1950), The Outlaws (1950), Double Cross (1951), Black Crown (1951), War and Peace (1956), Otello (1957), Big Deal on Madonna Street (1958), The Tiger and the Pussycat (1967), Sharky’s Machine (1981), Tempest (1982), The Palermo Connection (1990), Sleepers (1996), Scent of a Woman (1974), Il Sorpasso (1962), Kean: Genius or Scoundrel (1957).
Item has bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
- People / Bands: Vittorio Gassman
