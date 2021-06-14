Vittorio Gassman Original 8×10 inch MGM Press Publicity Photo [G43]

View larger $18.99

Vittorio Gassman Original 8×10 inch MGM Press Publicity Photo.

Vittorio Gassman is known for the films Streets of Sorrow (1950), The Outlaws (1950), Double Cross (1951), Black Crown (1951), War and Peace (1956), Otello (1957), Big Deal on Madonna Street (1958), The Tiger and the Pussycat (1967), Sharky’s Machine (1981), Tempest (1982), The Palermo Connection (1990), Sleepers (1996), Scent of a Woman (1974), Il Sorpasso (1962), Kean: Genius or Scoundrel (1957).

