Vittorio Gassman Original 8×10 inch MGM Press Publicity Photo [G43]

Vittorio Gassman Original 8×10 inch MGM Press Publicity Photo [G43]
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Vittorio Gassman Original 8×10 inch MGM Press Publicity Photo.

Vittorio Gassman is known for the films Streets of Sorrow (1950), The Outlaws (1950), Double Cross (1951), Black Crown (1951), War and Peace (1956), Otello (1957), Big Deal on Madonna Street (1958), The Tiger and the Pussycat (1967), Sharky’s Machine (1981), Tempest (1982), The Palermo Connection (1990), Sleepers (1996), Scent of a Woman (1974), Il Sorpasso (1962), Kean: Genius or Scoundrel (1957).

Item has bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

  • Size: 8x10 in
