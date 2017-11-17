Terry Zwigoff’s Ghost World Director-Approved Special Edition – The Criterion Collection

Blu-ray SKU: 171117-68451-1

UPC: 715515197410

Part No: CC2762BD

ISBN-13: 978-1-68143-298-4

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Comedy | Comic Based | Drama

Studio: Criterion | MGM | United Artists

Original U.S. Release: September 21, 2001

Item Release Date: May 30, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Terry Zwigoff’s first fiction film, adapted from a cult-classic comic by Daniel Clowes, is an idiosyncratic portrait of adolescent alienation that is at once bleakly funny and wholly endearing. Set during the malaise-filled months following high-school graduation, Ghost World follows the proud misfit Enid (Thora Birch), who confronts an uncertain future amid the cultural wasteland of consumerist America. As her cynicism becomes too much to bear even for her best friend, Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson), Enid finds herself drawn to an unlikely kindred spirit: a sad-sack record collector many years her senior (Steve Buscemi). With its parade of oddball characters, quotable, Oscar-nominated script, and eclectic soundtrack of vintage obscurities, Ghost World is one of the twenty-first century’s most fiercely beloved comedies.

Special Features

New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by cowriter-director Terry Zwigoff, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary featuring Zwigoff, Ghost World comic creator and film cowriter Daniel Clowes, and producer Lianne Halfon

New interviews with actors Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson and Illeana Douglas

Extended excerpt from Gumnaam (1965) featuring the Bollywood number that appears in Ghost World’s opening title sequence, with commentary

Deleted scenes

Trailer

An essay by critic Howard Hampton, a 2001 piece by Zwigoff on the film’s soundtrack, and reprinted excerpts from Clowes’s comic Ghost World

New cover art by comic book artist Daniel Clowes

Specifications

Runtime: 111

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: 5.1 Surround - DTS-HD Master Audio

Region: A

Cast: Bob Balaban | Brad Renfro | Illeana Douglas | Scarlett Johansson | Steve Buscemi | Thora Birch

Directors: Terry Zwigoff

Authors: Daniel Clowes

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Comedy | Comic Based | Criterion | Drama | Featured | MGM | Movies & TV | The Museum of Fantastic Art | United Artists