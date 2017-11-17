Twitter
Terry Zwigoff's Ghost World Director-Approved Special Edition – The Criterion Collection

View larger
$39.98

$25.99


1 in stock


Details

Terry Zwigoff’s first fiction film, adapted from a cult-classic comic by Daniel Clowes, is an idiosyncratic portrait of adolescent alienation that is at once bleakly funny and wholly endearing. Set during the malaise-filled months following high-school graduation, Ghost World follows the proud misfit Enid (Thora Birch), who confronts an uncertain future amid the cultural wasteland of consumerist America. As her cynicism becomes too much to bear even for her best friend, Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson), Enid finds herself drawn to an unlikely kindred spirit: a sad-sack record collector many years her senior (Steve Buscemi). With its parade of oddball characters, quotable, Oscar-nominated script, and eclectic soundtrack of vintage obscurities, Ghost World is one of the twenty-first century’s most fiercely beloved comedies.

Special Features

  • New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by cowriter-director Terry Zwigoff, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray
  • Audio commentary featuring Zwigoff, Ghost World comic creator and film cowriter Daniel Clowes, and producer Lianne Halfon
  • New interviews with actors Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson and Illeana Douglas
  • Extended excerpt from Gumnaam (1965) featuring the Bollywood number that appears in Ghost World’s opening title sequence, with commentary
  • Deleted scenes
  • Trailer
  • An essay by critic Howard Hampton, a 2001 piece by Zwigoff on the film’s soundtrack, and reprinted excerpts from Clowes’s comic Ghost World
  • New cover art by comic book artist Daniel Clowes

Specifications

  • Runtime: 111
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: 5.1 Surround - DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Region: A

Cast: Bob Balaban | Brad Renfro | Illeana Douglas | Scarlett Johansson | Steve Buscemi | Thora Birch
Directors: Terry Zwigoff
Authors: Daniel Clowes

Categories

