Irvin S. Yeaworth Jr.’s The Blob Blu-ray Special Edition – Criterion Collection
Irvin S. Yeaworth Jr.’s The Blob Blu-ray Special Edition – Criterion Collection
Details

A cult classic of gooey greatness, The Blob follows the havoc wreaked on a small town by an outer-space monster with neither soul nor vertebrae, with Steve McQueen playing the rebel teen who tries to warn the residents about the jellylike invader. Strong performances and ingenious special effects help The Blob transcend the schlock sci-fi and youth delinquency genres from which it originates. Made outside of Hollywood by a maverick film distributor and a crew whose credits mostly comprised religious and educational shorts, The Blob helped launch the careers of McQueen and composer Burt Bacharach, whose bouncy title song is just one of this film’s many unexpected pleasures.

Special Features

  • New high-definition digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray edition
  • Two audio commentaries: one by producer Jack H. Harris and film historian Bruce Eder and the other by director Irvin S. Yeaworth Jr. and actor Robert Fields
  • Trailer
  • Blobabilia!, a gallery of collector Wes Shank’s rare trove of stills, posters, props (including the blob itself!), and other ephemera
  • A new essay by Bruce Kawin on the DVD edition and a new essay by critic Kim Newman on the Blu-ray edition
  • New cover art illustration by Mike Koelsch, with design by Michael Boland

Specifications

  • Runtime: 82
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
  • Audio: Monaural
  • Region: A

Cast: Aneta Corsaut | Earl Rowe | Olin Howland | Stephen Chase | Steve McQueen
Directors: Irvin S. Yeaworth Jr.
Project Name: The Blob

