Robinson Crusoe On Mars Special Edition – The Criterion Collection [with Bill Sienkiewicz Cover Art]

Blu-ray SKU: 171117-68459-1

UPC: 715515067416

Part No: CC1974BD

ISBN-13: 978-1-60465-381-6

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Adam West items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Criterion | Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1964

Item Release Date: January 11, 2011

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Special effects wunderkind and genre master Byron Haskin (The War of the Worlds, The Outer Limits) won a place in the hearts of fantasy film lovers everywhere with this gorgeously designed journey into the unknown. Robinson Crusoe on Mars tells the story of U.S. astronaut Commander “Kit” Draper (Paul Mantee), who must fight for survival when his spaceship crash-lands on the barren waste of Mars, a pet monkey his only companion. But is he actually alone? Shot in vast Techniscope and blazing color, this is an imaginative and beloved marvel of classic science fiction.

Noted comic book artist Bill Sienkiewicz created the art for this Blu-ray edition.

Special Features

New, restored high-definition digital transfer, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray edition

Audio commentary featuring screenwriter Ib Melchior, actors Paul Mantee and Victor Lundin, production designer Al Nozaki, Oscar-winning special effects designer and Robinson Crusoe on Mars historian Robert Skotak, and excerpts from a 1979 audio interview with director Byron Haskin

Destination Mars, a video featurette by filmmaker and space historian Michael Lennick detailing the science behind the film

Music video for Lundin’s song “Robinson Crusoe on Mars”

Stills gallery

Theatrical trailer

A booklet featuring a new essay by Lennick as well as Melchior’s “Brief Yargorian Vocabulary” (a glossary of original alien dialect) and a list of facts about Mars, both from his original screenplay

New cover art by comic artist Bill Sienkiewicz

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Runtime: 110

Region: A

Number of Discs: 1

Audio: Monaural

Cast: Adam West | Paul Mantee | Victor Lundin

Directors: Byron Haskin

Project Name: Robinson Crusoe On Mars

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Blu-ray | Criterion | Cult Flavor | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Science Fiction | Throwback Space