Robinson Crusoe On Mars Special Edition – The Criterion Collection [with Bill Sienkiewicz Cover Art]

UPC: 715515067416
Part No: CC1974BD
ISBN-13: 978-1-60465-381-6
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Criterion | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1964
Item Release Date: January 11, 2011
Rating: NR
Details
Special effects wunderkind and genre master Byron Haskin (The War of the Worlds, The Outer Limits) won a place in the hearts of fantasy film lovers everywhere with this gorgeously designed journey into the unknown. Robinson Crusoe on Mars tells the story of U.S. astronaut Commander “Kit” Draper (Paul Mantee), who must fight for survival when his spaceship crash-lands on the barren waste of Mars, a pet monkey his only companion. But is he actually alone? Shot in vast Techniscope and blazing color, this is an imaginative and beloved marvel of classic science fiction.
Noted comic book artist Bill Sienkiewicz created the art for this Blu-ray edition.
Special Features
- New, restored high-definition digital transfer, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray edition
- Audio commentary featuring screenwriter Ib Melchior, actors Paul Mantee and Victor Lundin, production designer Al Nozaki, Oscar-winning special effects designer and Robinson Crusoe on Mars historian Robert Skotak, and excerpts from a 1979 audio interview with director Byron Haskin
- Destination Mars, a video featurette by filmmaker and space historian Michael Lennick detailing the science behind the film
- Music video for Lundin’s song “Robinson Crusoe on Mars”
- Stills gallery
- Theatrical trailer
- A booklet featuring a new essay by Lennick as well as Melchior’s “Brief Yargorian Vocabulary” (a glossary of original alien dialect) and a list of facts about Mars, both from his original screenplay
- New cover art by comic artist Bill Sienkiewicz
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Runtime: 110
- Region: A
- Number of Discs: 1
- Audio: Monaural
Cast: Adam West | Paul Mantee | Victor Lundin
Directors: Byron Haskin
Project Name: Robinson Crusoe On Mars
