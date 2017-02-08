View larger $29.95 $16.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Genres: Action | Crime | Thriller

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: December 19, 1972

Item Release Date: September 9, 2014

Rating: R

Slicker than a Harlem shakedown, Across 110th Street “hits hard” (Cue) with a jacked-up, smacked-down thrill-ride through the hell-raisin’ hoods of Harlem! Cooler-than-cool Anthony Quinn leads a hot cast, including Anthony Franciosa and Yaphet Kotto, in a “hair-raising” (Motion Picture Herald) cop thriller that packs a double barrel of “gory vengeance raw, ugly and unnervingly real” (Playboy)! When a crew of gun-totin’ gangstas knocks over a mafia racket in Harlem, their plan gets blown to hell and the crib gets blown to bits! But as the bullets start flyin’ and cops start dyin’, a pair of New York’s finest (Quinn and Kotto) are forced to work together to bring justice to the streets before the Mafia brings the ghetto to its knees! Now, wanted by the Man and hunted by the Mob, there ain’t no way these homicidal homeboys are getting across 110th Street except in a body bag! Directed by Barry Shear (The Deadly Trackers).

Runtime: 102 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: A

Cast: Andrea Frierson | Anthony Franciosa | Anthony Quinn | Antonio Fargas | Burt Young | George DiCenzo | Gloria Hendry | Paul Harris | Ric Mancini | Yaphet Kotto

Directors: Barry Shear

