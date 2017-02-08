$29.95
$16.99
UPC: 738329138226
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: December 19, 1972
Item Release Date: September 9, 2014
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Slicker than a Harlem shakedown, Across 110th Street “hits hard” (Cue) with a jacked-up, smacked-down thrill-ride through the hell-raisin’ hoods of Harlem! Cooler-than-cool Anthony Quinn leads a hot cast, including Anthony Franciosa and Yaphet Kotto, in a “hair-raising” (Motion Picture Herald) cop thriller that packs a double barrel of “gory vengeance raw, ugly and unnervingly real” (Playboy)! When a crew of gun-totin’ gangstas knocks over a mafia racket in Harlem, their plan gets blown to hell and the crib gets blown to bits! But as the bullets start flyin’ and cops start dyin’, a pair of New York’s finest (Quinn and Kotto) are forced to work together to bring justice to the streets before the Mafia brings the ghetto to its knees! Now, wanted by the Man and hunted by the Mob, there ain’t no way these homicidal homeboys are getting across 110th Street except in a body bag! Directed by Barry Shear (The Deadly Trackers).
Special Features
- Trailer
Specifications
- Runtime: 102 minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Region: A
Cast: Andrea Frierson | Anthony Franciosa | Anthony Quinn | Antonio Fargas | Burt Young | George DiCenzo | Gloria Hendry | Paul Harris | Ric Mancini | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Barry Shear
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space