Killer Nun Special Edition Blu-ray (2019) Anita Ekberg

$39.95
$25.97
UPC: 760137296683
Part No: AV215
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery
Studio: Arrow
Item Release Date: October 15, 2019
Rating: NR
Details
FROM THE SECRET FILES OF THE VATICAN! Aging blonde-bombshell Anita Ekberg (La Dolce Vita, Pick-up Alley) gives a full-bodied performance as a sex-crazed sister with some seriously bad habits in the lurid cult classic Killer Nun. One of the most notorious ‘nunsploitation’ films, Killer Nun tells the sordid story of Sister Gertrude, a disturbed woman of the cloth who degenerates into a perverse mire of drug taking, sexual perversion, sadistic torture and murder. Joe Dallesandro (The Climber, Flesh for Frankenstein), Alida Valli (The Possessed, Suspiria) and the ample Paola Morra (Behind Convent Walls) offer spirited performances and able support to Ekberg, in this shocking tale based on real events.
Boasting an incongruously classy score by legendary composer Alessandro Alessandroni (Women’s Camp 119) and stylishly rendered scenes of sex and murder, Killer Nun takes the viewer on hair-raising journey from the heights of religious ecstasy to the depths of devilish degeneracy. Now Giulio Berruti’s sleazy classic is presented in a stunning new 2K restoration, with a liturgy of new extras, ready to be preyed upon.
Special Features
- New 2K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio
- Original English and Italian soundtracks, titles and credits
- Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack
- New audio commentary by Italian genre film connoisseurs Adrian J. Smith and David Flint
- Beyond Convent Walls, a new video essay on nunsploitation and Killer Nun by critic Kat Ellinger
- Starry Eyes, a new interview with director Giulio Berruti
- Cut and Noise, a new interview with editor Mario Giacco
- Our Mother of Hell, a new interview with actress Ileana Fraia
- Original Italian and international theatrical trailers
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Daryl Joyce
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Audio: 1.0 mono
- Language: Italian, English
- Subtitles: English, English SDH
- Runtime: 88
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
Cast: Alida Valli | Anita Ekberg | Paola Morra
Directors: Giulio Berruti
Project Name: Killer Nun
