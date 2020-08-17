Nemesis MVD Visual Special Collector’s Edition + Mini-Poster (2020)

View larger $39.95 $27.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: January 29, 1993

Item Release Date: August 11, 2020

Rating: R

In the future it pays to be more than human.

Los Angeles, 2027. Troubled cyborg cop Alex (Olivier Gruner, Angel Town) is ordered by police commissioner Farnsworth (Tim Thomerson, Near Dark) to apprehend his former partner and lover Jared (Marjorie Monaghan, Regarding Henry), accused of smuggling data to information terrorists plotting to kill government officials. Systems cowboys, bio enhanced gangsters and cyborg outlaws all play a part in this battle of man vs. machine.

Directed by Albert Pyun (Cyborg, Crazy Six), NEMESIS is a “provocative, sleek thriller” (LA Times) that features an all-star supporting cast that includes Brion James (Blade Runner), Thomas Jane (Boogie Nights), Academy Award® Nominee* Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Planet of the Apes), Thom Mathews (The Return of the Living Dead), Yuji Okumoto (Inception) and Deborah Shelton (Body Double).

Director’s Cut of the film (SD, 1.33:1) with optional commentary by Albert Pyun. (87:49)

Japanese Extended Cut (SD, 1.33:1) (w/ Japanese subtitles burnt-in) (95:49)

Introduction by Albert Pyun (2:19)

Introduction by Olivier Gruner (3:13)

Afterword by Albert Pyun (0:48)

'Making Of' featurettes (5:58, 7:13)

Interview with Olivier Gruner (2:18)

'Making Of - Stunts & Effects' (2:43)

'Making Of - Visual Effects' (1:41)

'The Saga' featurette (7:26)

'Killcount' featurette (2:26)

Trailers (23:58)

TV Spots (4:39)

Collectible Mini Poster

From Producers Tom Karnowski (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Eric Karson (Lionheart) and Ash R. Shah (Sudden Death)

First time ever on Blu-ray in North America!

Aspect Ratio: 2.20:1, 1.78:1

Audio: English 5.1 Surround, English 2.0 Stereo

Runtime: 96 min

Language: English

Region: A,B,C

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Brion James | Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | Marjorie Monaghan | Olivier Gruner | Tim Thomerson | Yuji Okumoto

Directors: Albert Pyun

Project Name: Nemesis

