Nemesis MVD Visual Special Collector’s Edition + Mini-Poster (2020)

Nemesis MVD Visual Special Collector’s Edition + Mini-Poster (2020)
View larger

$39.95

$27.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 200817-81638-1
UPC: 760137077787
Part No: MVD0777BR
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | Olivier Gruner  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: January 29, 1993
Item Release Date: August 11, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the future it pays to be more than human.

Los Angeles, 2027. Troubled cyborg cop Alex (Olivier Gruner, Angel Town) is ordered by police commissioner Farnsworth (Tim Thomerson, Near Dark) to apprehend his former partner and lover Jared (Marjorie Monaghan, Regarding Henry), accused of smuggling data to information terrorists plotting to kill government officials. Systems cowboys, bio enhanced gangsters and cyborg outlaws all play a part in this battle of man vs. machine.

Directed by Albert Pyun (Cyborg, Crazy Six), NEMESIS is a “provocative, sleek thriller” (LA Times) that features an all-star supporting cast that includes Brion James (Blade Runner), Thomas Jane (Boogie Nights), Academy Award® Nominee* Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Planet of the Apes), Thom Mathews (The Return of the Living Dead), Yuji Okumoto (Inception) and Deborah Shelton (Body Double).

The cast of Nemesis includes Olivier Gruner (Angel Town), Tim Thomerson (Near Dark), Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea), Academy Award Nominee Jackie Earle Haley (Alita: Battle Angel) and Brion James (Blade Runner)

Special Features

  • Director’s Cut of the film (SD, 1.33:1) with optional commentary by Albert Pyun. (87:49)
  • Japanese Extended Cut (SD, 1.33:1) (w/ Japanese subtitles burnt-in) (95:49)
  • Introduction by Albert Pyun (2:19)
  • Introduction by Olivier Gruner (3:13)
  • Afterword by Albert Pyun (0:48)
  • 'Making Of' featurettes (5:58, 7:13)
  • Interview with Olivier Gruner (2:18)
  • 'Making Of - Stunts & Effects' (2:43)
  • 'Making Of - Visual Effects' (1:41)
  • 'The Saga' featurette (7:26)
  • 'Killcount' featurette (2:26)
  • Trailers (23:58)
  • TV Spots (4:39)
  • Collectible Mini Poster
  • From Producers Tom Karnowski (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Eric Karson (Lionheart) and Ash R. Shah (Sudden Death)
  • First time ever on Blu-ray in North America!

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 2.20:1, 1.78:1
  • Audio: English 5.1 Surround, English 2.0 Stereo
  • Runtime: 96 min
  • Language: English
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Brion James | Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | Marjorie Monaghan | Olivier Gruner | Tim Thomerson | Yuji Okumoto
Directors: Albert Pyun
Project Name: Nemesis

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Movies & TV | MVD Visual | Science Fiction

